First, please do not construe this article to praise the Facebook company or its leadership in any way. Their election-related machinations, forays into dangerous AI research and other sketchy practices deserve scrutiny from at least the media.
But that is not the Facebook that most people think about except in the context of a political discussion. The “other” Facebook is the online platform that has connected rural America in ways that even the company itself may not understand. Facebook has become a marketplace, an online newspaper and, in some cases, a lifeline.
According to Andrew Hutchinson from Social Media Today, “While Facebook is no longer the cool app, especially among younger audiences, it remains a key platform for many users, and its capacity to keep people updated on important updates from friends and family is likely to ensure that many continue to return to the app every day for some time yet.”
He went on to add that the Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook usage, which has seen decline in recent years, has seen a rebound of sorts.
One of the most basic ways that Facebook serves its community comes through preserving connections. Families and friends scatter all over the state, the nation, and even the world. The group messaging function makes it easy for families or friends to organize a trip or a holiday celebration. Individually, parents can keep track of their adult children and vice versa. As time goes on, many often find that they develop strong friendships with people they may have barely known in school.
Communities can also organize action. A recent example comes from the Jackson County school system. A young man named Riley Knotts accidentally drove to school with a rifle in his back seat. The school and law enforcement investigations cleared Knotts of any wrongdoing and determined that he and his family made an honest mistake.
Furthermore, the cherubic Knotts had a strongly positive reputation. A member of Future Farmers of America, Knotts was known for his kindness and love of volunteer work.
Knotts, however, did not get cleared to return to school or school functions until after he had missed his high school prom.
The community organized two events in support. Hundreds turned up at a meeting of the Jackson County Board of Education. Many came in a parade of men and women on horseback or riding in horse drawn carts. Almost everyone wore red, Knotts’ favorite color. Though the superintendent’s public statement blasted “misinformation on social media” more than acknowledging the misfortune of the young man, the board chose to reinstate him.
Even better, Facebook users got together to organize “Riley’s Prom,” which will have music, a bonfire, and potluck dinner in a farmer’s field.
Users in remote and rural areas also have adapted Facebook to critical community needs.
Last month, Pendleton County suffered from an outbreak of three brush fires on a windy and dry Tuesday, then a fourth on Friday. While emergency response crews from Pendleton, neighboring counties, and state and federal agencies contained three, one near Franklin expanded to approximately 1,500 acres.
Pendleton County has only three media sources dedicated to it: the weekly Pendleton Times, WHSV TV in Harrisonburg, and WELD radio broadcasting from Hardy County. None of those three could provide real time information about the spread of the fire or if it presented a danger to residents.
Residents also use a Facebook site called “Eye on Franklin” to share information. Unlike some other “Eye on’s” across the Potomac Highlands, Eye on Franklin only shares positive and uplifting news and views about the community. During the fire emergency, those who could get online could follow the progress of events from the Facebook page.
The page offered a plethora of information. It shared updates from different volunteer fire departments about fire fighting and other parts of the response. Even though no residences burned, Eye on Franklin had information on where people could go, eat a meal, and be safe, no questions asked. Others shared their gratitude for the efforts of the fire fighters who spent days at the scene, exhausting themselves.
Also important, county emergency services personnel used the Facebook pages as a way to give real time updates to the community on the fire. This kept the community calm as they could see the progress, but they also knew that if a real threat to lives and property emerged, that they would see it on Facebook.
This is not the Facebook that Facebook wants to be. They still pine for the days when they represented coolness and freshness to the young, hip, and affluent, when they body slammed MySpace almost into oblivion. Facebook has evolved into an aging diva of a company, peering into the mirror to find its lost youth instead of accepting that maturity confers its own benefits. Its attempt to rebrand as “Meta” worked as effectively as an aging individual trying to look younger with cheap hair coloring and way too youthful attire.
Yet until they somehow ruin their position with their middle aged and elderly market base (and many American companies seem bent on doing that these days), they will continue to be a vital link in rural American communications, filling in roles that traditional media cannot do as well anymore.
Stephen Smoot served as Eastern Panhandle Regional Director for Congressman Alex Mooney, Director of Academic Programs at National Journalism Center in Washington D.C., and taught U.S., Western, Ancient, and West Virginia history in both the Marshall and West Virginia University systems. He earned his PhD in history from West Virginia University in 2011 and lives with his family in Purgitsville.
