When I was young and dumb – that’s me currently, but it was at a MUCH larger scale when I was 17– I thought I knew the world. I was shouting, “Tear down the wall!” while wearing my torn-up Pink Floyd tee I had just purchased from eBay right after watching the 1982 movie. I know. Cringe.
I was a sheltered child. My strict Catholic mother trusted no one to be near her “perfect” little angel, so as a result, I had no friends. What she did not shelter her teenage child from, though, was the vastness of the Internet world... the two-edged sword.
Well, my then group of online activist friends convinced me that my meat-eating habits were detrimental to the environment. I was polluting the Earth. I was not doing enough to save it. So as part of my solution to “fix” my faults, I went on a three or four-year vegetarian voyage in which I faulted farming as the sole cause of the dying Earth. Thankfully, I’ve realized it’s WAY more complex than that. And yes, I will take that rib eye medium rare, please.
Now, more than ever, it seems like farmers can’t catch a break. Whether it’s the weird weather or more regulations, the “green” movement seems to bully the most vital people on Earth: our farmers.
Farming practices might not be perfect or 100 percent efficient right now. But we are learning, aren’t we? With less reliance on pesticides and genuine community thinking, things really seem to be looking rosy. “Regenerative” agriculture is taking all the glory these days. If I could afford that lifestyle, “organic” produce is all I would consume. But I don’t, and neither does most of America. More than 60 percent of adults live paycheck to paycheck… we are struggling.
Purchase of livestock antibiotics now requires prescriptions. I can see the benefits of farmers building good relationships with vets. But are imported meats meeting these guidelines? How much is this costing farmers who are already scraping by? And if it becomes more expensive for them to produce, guess what? It trickles down to us, the consumers – the average Kenia.
Farmers here are not protesting because the government is trying to reach emission goals in shortsighted ways, but my gut is telling me we are slowly inching in that direction. Fortunately, people in this county, in this region, seem a lot more levelheaded than other areas.
I love the Earth just as much as I did when I was 17. I try to be less wasteful, but I know I am far from my goals. As I look at my solar panels, sometimes I think: did it take precious little hands from a third-world country to extract those rare earth minerals? Will I be able to recycle that panel when it no longer serves its purpose?
Climate activists are quick to attack farmers. Yet, it’s the same people who convince us all how bad we are for not being “green” enough and then quickly hop on their private jets to enjoy the flavors of hypocrisy in secrecy.
In my teen years and still today, I hear disdain for farmers and their lack of intellect. Look, honey, I don’t know what farmer you have met. But they are some of the most committed and hard-working people I have encountered. They question things in logical ways. They may not always be right. But have you met a human that is?
When war strikes, who is going to feed you? It’s not the tech guru who owns an impressive collection of NFTs or the “intellectual” that can recite Tolstoy verses with ease. It’s the man who knows the land (and its creatures).
Why do we enjoy going out to fancy dinners? Sure, the chef’s skill and the sommelier’s wonderful wine pairing make for a memorable moment… but it always starts with the farmer.
Ignorance is only bliss until we are stripped from our freedom and comfort. Just because certain things aren’t happening here doesn’t mean they never will. We must stay awake. There are reasons more and more people are growing their own veggies and raising their own meat. Farmers are the reason why we have food in our bellies today. And this lady is just tired of seeing and hearing them be disrespected.
Kenia left Baltimore’s city life for Purgitsville in the summer of 2022. She relishes spending time outdoors with her wild animals and exploring Appalachian land with her Joshua.
