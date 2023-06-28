Kenia Itzep 2023

When I was young and dumb – that’s me currently, but it was at a MUCH larger scale when I was 17– I thought I knew the world. I was shouting, “Tear down the wall!” while wearing my torn-up Pink Floyd tee I had just purchased from eBay right after watching the 1982 movie. I know. Cringe.

I was a sheltered child. My strict Catholic mother trusted no one to be near her “perfect” little angel, so as a result, I had no friends. What she did not shelter her teenage child from, though, was the vastness of the Internet world... the two-edged sword.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.