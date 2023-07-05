West Virginia University, in a lesser fashion, has joined a number of other nationally recognized brands that, for various reasons, unintentionally tanked its own brand.
It remains to be seen how much damage the Mountaineer athletic department has done to itself.
For the record, Bob Huggins carries the responsibility for his own actions. He chose to drink excessively. He chose to get behind the wheel of an automobile.
He did not even know which city he was in, his intoxication level was so high.
Don Nehlen used to have an in-house charge called “conduct unbecoming a Mountaineer.” Huggins’ behavior definitely rated as such.
In today’s day and age, incidents much less grave than this kick in the cancel culture. Social media vultures swarm. Lesser beings take thrill in the opportunity to kick a great man or woman while they are down, because they can never themselves imagine the heights of accomplishment achieved by people such as Huggins.
Mountaineer fans, however, have reason to accuse Gordon Gee and WVU leadership of conduct unbecoming in how they handled this situation. For most West Virginia families, the story of Bobby Huggins hits home in ways that a similar situation in most other states will not.
This is not a story of a coach who messed up badly. This is a story of addiction.
Too many of us have dealt with this in our own houses and lives. A beloved family member, a person who gave all they could for the family slowly slides into the grip of a demon named Addiction.
How many of us have quietly looked this demon in the face in an effort to exorcise it? How many times have we realized that it takes more than one or two people to wrench a loved one back into a normal life, or as normal as life can get after addiction has ravaged them?
Bobby Huggins is the biggest name directly associated with West Virginia University athletics since Jack Fleming. If it was Dana Holgerson who had been caught lights out drunk behind the wheel in Pittsburgh, Mountaineer fans would have had little trouble with his firing. Not because he was disliked (at least not until the end), but because he would never have the same role. Fans always knew Holgerson was here today, gone tomorrow.
He was not, so to speak, in the family. Huggins was not just in the family. He was the patriarch, regardless of what the diminutive man with the bow tie may think.
He earned that role, not just because he brought power, wins and swagger to the basketball program. Remember that moment when Da’Shaun Butler went down. Both coach and player knew that this injury ended the closest opportunity for a national title that WVU had seen since Jerry West.
But you knew, in that moment, that Huggins’ attention was focused on his player. The player was more important than the game. All the love and joy and emotion those two men shared was evident in the head coach’s face. CBS shared it over and over.
In an era where college sports is described as a cutthroat industry like any other private sector endeavor (which leads me to say tax it as such, but that is a story for another day), Coach Bob Huggins reminded all fans what this is all supposed to be about. And he demonstrated the same love and passion for the State of West Virginia as he has his players and the sport of basketball.
Which brings the story back to addiction and what it steals from everyone – not just the addict, but those who rely on and care about him or her.
Gordon Gee and West Virginia University had a golden opportunity to show the world how to respond to bad behaviors caused by addiction.
First, they should have held Huggins accountable by giving him a mountain to climb. Make the path steep and difficult, but attainable. They could have given a blanket suspension for a year, banning him from all things WVU, but giving him the twin goals of total sobriety and getting his job back.
Keep him accountable once he earns sobriety through the hard work of physically overcoming the disease, but also treating the mental and emotional aspects of addiction as well.
If Huggins succeeded, what an example he would set for other older people struggling with addiction. In a world that would give Huggins a chance, once he achieved sobriety, he could speak on the subject, raise money for addiction recovery centers, and give hope to people who lost every iota of it in their own lives.
West Virginia is one of the few state cultures that culturally dares to look addiction in the face and see it for what it is. Regardless of whether or not the college fan in the Mountain State wore old gold and blue or kelly green and white on game day, almost everyone would have been a fan of Bobby Huggins as he climbed his way back.
But Gordon Gee and West Virginia University chose to chuck the patriarch out the back door without giving him the opportunity of redemption that so many family members have given to each other. We can only conclude that there is no “Mountaineer Family” in Morgantown, just businessmen running an enterprise, as fearful of negative press as JP Morgan or AT&T would be.
Mountaineer fans expect that WVU would reflect the values of the people of the state, which at this time understand that an addict needs support. Huggins has earned a chance that he did not receive to show the state that addiction can be beaten and a productive life resumed.
And, somehow, that feels like the biggest loss of all.
Stephen Smoot served as Eastern Panhandle Regional Director for Congressman Alex Mooney, Director of Academic Programs at National Journalism Center in Washington D.C., and taught US, Western, Ancient, and West Virginia history in both the Marshall and West Virginia University systems. He earned his PhD in history from West Virginia University in 2011 and lives with his family in Purgitsville.
