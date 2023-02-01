By the time this is published, the Legislature will have been in session for almost three weeks, nearly one-third of our 60-day regular 2023 session. Because our regular session is so short, we need to accomplish a lot in a very short time, which accounts for why 1,122 bills have been introduced in the House plus another 510 in the Senate so quickly. Personally, I have signed on to 28 of those bills.
At the time that I write this article, HB2526 – which would make Governor Justice’s plan to reduce personal income taxes by 50 percent law, something I and 94 other Delegates voted in support of – is far from law. To become law, the bill needs to be sent to the full Senate by the Senate Finance committee (where it currently resides), then get passed by the full Senate, have any differences between the House and Senate versions resolved, and then be sent to the Governor for his signature. Tick, tick, tick.
As I have written back to a few concerned friends this past week, I am convinced that the Governor’s tax plan is both fiscally sound and provides good stewardship of your monies, providing both a $700 million dollar “safety net” reserve fund AND the ability to fund many needed services. All of this means that it is not too late to write to all our WV Senators, especially Senators Blair and Trump who represent Hampshire County, to express your thoughts.
Of all those House bills, 19 have been passed by the House, and two Senate bills were signed into law by the Governor. Those first two bills, which I voted for both in committee and when they came before the full House, are particularly important to me personally and to all West Virginians as they facilitate the “all of the above” energy program I have strongly supported since I first aspired to be the Delegate for District 88 and have the potential to keep West Virginia as one of America’s greatest energy producers.
Another bill that I am proud to co-sponsor that is getting attention is HB2005, which will provide educational career opportunities through the creation and funding of a dual enrollment pilot program that helps lead secondary school students to careers or continued education in certain designated career pathways, such as direct health care, education, agriculture, construction, information technology and STEM, among others.
One of the things I quickly noticed in the Legislature was that a Veterans’ Caucus didn’t exist. We have many different caucuses, but we didn’t have a caucus focused on issues of interest to all Veterans even though there are over a dozen Delegates and Senators who are veterans! As a caucus, in addition to advocating for veterans’ issues, we will watch and advise on bills coming before the House Veterans Affairs & Homeland Security, and Senate Military, Committees. As one of our first actions, we have drafted a joint resolution to send to our federal representatives in response to recent Congressional Budget Office (CBO) proposals to cut the federal deficit by targeting TRICARE For Life (TFL). One of those CBO proposals would cost each TFL retiree beneficiary up to $4,675 in cost-sharing per year.
Beyond taxes, energy, education and career training, and veterans, other special interest areas that I have been working on include legislation for: First and Second Amendment rights, Crime and Illegal Drugs, Public Safety and Health, and Retirees.
The way of life that most of us love and cherish, and seems to be one of the reasons more and more people are moving to West Virginia, is predominantly protected by the men and women who volunteer their skills and service to us as Firefighters and Emergency Medical Services technicians. Yet, many of those departments and companies are under financial duress. Imagine what might happen to your homeowner’s insurance or rental rates if your local fire department closed. This is not a hollow threat; volunteer fire companies have had to close as recently as last year in our state. So, behind the scenes, I have been also working on legislation that will help strengthen our volunteer fire and EMS departments.
The 60-day, regular legislative session ends at midnight March 11. Should you want to reach me while I’m in Charleston, I can be reached at (304) 340-3176 or Rick.Hillenbrand@WVHouse.gov or in the Capitol Building #1 Room 218E.
