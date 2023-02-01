Hillenbrand

By the time this is published, the Legislature will have been in session for almost three weeks, nearly one-third of our 60-day regular 2023 session. Because our regular session is so short, we need to accomplish a lot in a very short time, which accounts for why 1,122 bills have been introduced in the House plus another 510 in the Senate so quickly. Personally, I have signed on to 28 of those bills.

At the time that I write this article, HB2526 – which would make Governor Justice’s plan to reduce personal income taxes by 50 percent law, something I and 94 other Delegates voted in support of – is far from law. To become law, the bill needs to be sent to the full Senate by the Senate Finance committee (where it currently resides), then get passed by the full Senate, have any differences between the House and Senate versions resolved, and then be sent to the Governor for his signature. Tick, tick, tick.

