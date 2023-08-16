Peter Wood

Just Around the Corner from Hanging Rock, down Delray Road and along the North River are Dexters, Katahdins and a bunch of chickens. It is also the home to Barb and Jim DeSanctis.

Dexter are beef cattle. Katahdin are hair sheep. Barb and Jim are happy local farmers. The 99 acres of pastures, forests, cliffs, ponds and a humble house make up their Silver Lake Farms.

Barb and Jim DeSanctis

Barb and Jim DeSanctis raising things right along the North River at Silver Lake Farms.

