Just Around the Corner from Hanging Rock, down Delray Road and along the North River are Dexters, Katahdins and a bunch of chickens. It is also the home to Barb and Jim DeSanctis.
Dexter are beef cattle. Katahdin are hair sheep. Barb and Jim are happy local farmers. The 99 acres of pastures, forests, cliffs, ponds and a humble house make up their Silver Lake Farms.
The Market at Silver Lake Farms is a bright red building on the west side of the North River. Jim and Barb sell their beef, lamb and eggs at the store. Barb and Jim are dedicated to raising their animals “right.”
“It is important to us to make sure our animals live their best, healthiest life while on the farm,” Barb said proudly. “We think it just makes for better-tasting food.”
The Market is lively on the weekends, with tables for customers to sit and chat or enjoy one of Jim’s homemade pretzels.
“The tables are always full and a funny conversation going,” Barb said. “We also have a variety of vegetables, so folks don’t have to go to Romney.” They also offer honey, maple syrup and other goods from local farms.
“We can’t provide everything in the farm store,” Jim explained. “So we work with farmers from the area to sell their products at our store.” Some of those farms include Church View Farms, EH Chocolates & More and Powder Keg Farms. The Market has Mangalore pork from a farm in Front Royal in addition to Silver Lake Farms’ Dexter and Katahdin meats.
“Dexters are my babies,” Jim smiles. “They are an Irish heritage breed you can raise on grass and hay and have good quality meat.” Jim rotates the cattle grazing around nine fields, giving each pasture a chance to rest and rejuvenate.
“We started our farm with the Katahdin sheep,” Barb said.
“Since the sheep grows hair as opposed to wool, it produces a lighter meat flavor,” Jim explained.” It’s a science thing.
Their ram lamb is black with a little heart patch on his head. They call him Lover Boy.
“We put him in with the ewes on October 18. It’s also our anniversary,” Barb laughed. The timing works. The lambs are born at the end of March when the weather is getting better with more hours of daylight.
Barb and Jim determine the farm practices that work best for them and the animals. They can because this is their retirement life.
Their story started in New Jersey. Jim and Barb met in the Air National Guard. They established their careers and raised two boys. Living in the semi-rural countryside of the New Jersey Pine Barrens, they had a few chickens, and Jim had a nice garden plot. But they knew it was not their forever home.
Barb and Jim started the search for their new life in 2013.
“Jim was always ag and wanted a farm. I wanted to be a beach bum. We compromised and bought a farm,” Barb laughs. They moved to their farm on Delray Road in 2015.
Jim and Barb sought to learn more about the best farm practices and animals for their new farm. They researched information from agricultural universities and completed online courses. They also learned from fellow farmers like Steve and Ruth Martin of Church View Farm.
Barb and Jim also credit WVU Extension Agent Candace Delong and the Hampshire County Farm Bureau for helping them in their quest to learn the best farming practices.
Today, things have settled into a routine at Silver Lake Farms. It has been a busy summer with the Farm Crawl, family visits and Barb’s Blue Ribbon onion at the Hampshire County Fair!
“We take a great deal of pride in what we do,” Jim smiled.
It is good to know that Silver Lake Farms is another small family farm providing fresh air, green pastures and sunshine for the best possible farm life for people and animals just Around the Corner.
With a farm background and degrees from West Virginia University in forestry and entomology, Peter Wood completed his 30-year career as a science communicator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Now retired and living full-time in Hampshire County, he is exploring our rivers, forests and communities to share their stories.
