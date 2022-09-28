A lot of people are criticizing the U.S. Department of Justice these days for taking too long to bring to justice the upper echelon of the people who instigated the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 2, 2021. Seeing no indictments of high-ranking people, some are jumping to the conclusion that Attorney General Merrick Garland is dragging his feet.
A little legal history will show, I think, that that is the wrong conclusion to which to jump.
On April 19, 1995 a massive bomb destroyed the federal building in Oklahoma City. The FBI and Justice Department investigation was the largest in U.S. history since the Kennedy assassination. It was 2 YEARS and 5 days before the suspects went on trial and another 2 months before they were found guilty and sent to prison for life.
From 1978 until 1995, Ted Kaczynski, “The Unabomber,” conducted a series of terror bombings to advance the cause of environmentalism. After what was described as the longest and most expensive investigation in the history of the FBI, Kaczynski was arrested in 1996, and 2 YEARS later, when he saw the case that DOJ had prepared against him, agreed to plead guilty. He was sentenced to 8 life terms without parole.
On July 27, 1996, a bomb exploded at the Summer Olympics Park in Atlanta, killing 2 people and injuring 111. Eric Rudolph was arrested and charged with the crime 7 years later, in May of 2003. TWO YEARS later he accepted a plea deal that sentenced him to life without parole.
These 3 cases, described as the largest and most expensive ever prosecuted by the Justice Department, excepting only the Kennedy assassination and 9/11, have some things in common. For one thing, during their lengthy preparation there were no announcements or leaks from the DOJ about the progress being made. Not a word, until the court convened. All the perpetrators went to prison for the rest of their lives. There were no appeals.
Oh, and one other thing: the principal supervisor of all these investigations was the then principal deputy attorney general of the United States, Merrick Garland.
In January, it will be 2 YEARS since Merrick Garland took office as Attorney General and took command of the investigation into the events of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, which he has described as the largest investigation in the history of the Justice Department. He would know.
Anyone who thinks General Garland is sitting in his office twiddling his thumbs and humming a little song, occasionally looking at a scrap or 2 of evidence from the Congressional Select Committee on January 6, is not familiar with his history, which tells us that is not how he rolls.
If I were one of the top echelon of malefactors around Jan. 6, 2021, I would want to be in a country with no extradition treaty with the U.S. before Jan. 6, 2023. Because those who do not understand history are doomed to prison.
