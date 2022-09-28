Tom Lewis

A lot of people are criticizing the U.S. Department of Justice these days for taking too long to bring to justice the upper echelon of the people who instigated the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 2, 2021. Seeing no indictments of high-ranking people, some are jumping to the conclusion that Attorney General Merrick Garland is dragging his feet.

A little legal history will show, I think, that that is the wrong conclusion to which to jump.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.