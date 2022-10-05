Alyson Reeves

The Republicans in the current state legislature hold a vast amount of power. And yet, West Virginia remains ranked near the bottom among states for: Health Care (47th), Education (45th), Economy (48th), Infrastructure (50th), and overall (47th – with no change since 2019).

You can rail at the ranking methods (as Justice did not too long ago), but the gut feeling is that these statistics are capturing something at least close to the truth. Three out of 4 of the ballot measures would give the legislature even more power.

