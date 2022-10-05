The Republicans in the current state legislature hold a vast amount of power. And yet, West Virginia remains ranked near the bottom among states for: Health Care (47th), Education (45th), Economy (48th), Infrastructure (50th), and overall (47th – with no change since 2019).
You can rail at the ranking methods (as Justice did not too long ago), but the gut feeling is that these statistics are capturing something at least close to the truth. Three out of 4 of the ballot measures would give the legislature even more power.
The dogma: The legislature is accountable to all citizens. True?
Definition: Gerrymandering – “manipulate the boundaries of (an electoral constituency) so as to favor one party or class.” (Oxford Languages Dictionary)
There are 2 reasons the dogma is unlikely to be true. The 1st is gerrymandering. The end result of gerrymandering is that the politicians are choosing their voters, not the other way around. In West Virginia, the districts are drawn by the legislature, and the legislature is entirely controlled by Republicans. It would be pushing credulity to say there was no gerrymandering that went on during the redistricting process.
The 2nd is that for the legislature to be accountable to all citizens, all citizens must vote. And they don’t. In 2020, just 56% of those eligible to vote actually did.
Let’s look at some ballot measures with this in mind. Ballot measure 2: “Property Tax Modernization Amendment.” A vote in favor would shift control of certain county taxes (personal property and business inventory) to the state. The reasons I have heard for this all stem from the idea that it would make the state friendlier to businesses. The logic here is that reduced taxes for businesses would encourage businesses to move to West Virginia – at the expense of public education, which is what these taxes mostly fund.
The legislature isn’t an expert in this, and they clearly haven’t done their research. The research isn’t there to support their viewpoint. In fact, according to the WV Center on Budget and Policy (wvpolicy.org), “Numerous studies provide significant support for the conclusion that business taxes, in general, do not play a significant role in business investment decisions, nor do business tax cuts provide sufficient revenue or job creation to be a cost effective economic development strategy.”
Ballot Measure 4: “Education Accountability Amendment”. Currently, the State Board of Education is made up of “citizens from diverse backgrounds and educational expertise appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate” (according to a statement by the board). Their terms are set so that they are not subjected to political “winds.” They work throughout the year, as opposed to the legislature, which is only in session part of the year.
Some people, however, are upset with the board. They propose that the state board’s rules and policies be subject to legislative review in order to improve accountability to the citizenry. I submit, once again, that the legislature is not an expert in such matters, whereas those appointed to the State Board of Education, are. One could even argue that since the governor is elected, as is the Senate, the State Board is already accountable to the people.
The current method of forming the board dates to an amendment from 1958, which was the result of a commissioned study. Changing it should require a study, too.
Of course, politicians, these days, place very little value on such studies. There are numerous studies out there pertaining to all manner of choices politicians are confronted with. But politicians are more interested in ginning up support through glib one-liners, with scripted, knee-jerk reactions.
Stay tuned next month when we look at the other 2 ballot measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.