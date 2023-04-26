Tom Lewis

If we are ever going to have any more productive conversations about what is happening in our country and what we might do about it, we are going to have to do some work on our assumptions. Ayn Rand got one thing right: if you have a conflict, check your premises; one of them is wrong.

I am not talking to the MAGA heads or the Q Anon cuties here, but to the other 90% of us who make good-faith efforts to understand what is happening to us. But our very language – and thus our thinking – has become so polluted that we can barely communicate. Suppose we begin a reset.

