If we are ever going to have any more productive conversations about what is happening in our country and what we might do about it, we are going to have to do some work on our assumptions. Ayn Rand got one thing right: if you have a conflict, check your premises; one of them is wrong.
I am not talking to the MAGA heads or the Q Anon cuties here, but to the other 90% of us who make good-faith efforts to understand what is happening to us. But our very language – and thus our thinking – has become so polluted that we can barely communicate. Suppose we begin a reset.
The President Does NOT run the country
Or manage the economy, create jobs, set the price of gasoline or manipulate the stock market. All those things are far beyond his powers. His job description, as set out in his oath of office, is “to faithfully execute the laws of the United States.” Those laws are written by Congress, which also has sole authority over how much the federal government spends and on what. It’s in the Constitution; you can look it up.
Recent presidents have tried to get around Congress’s authority by issuing executive orders and moving money around in ways not approved by Congress. But these amount to very small beer indeed against the vast operations of the government.
It is also true that, as head of state, the president is afforded an extra measure of respect because, in certain circumstances and ceremonies, he embodies and represents the nation. But to go beyond playing “Hail to the Chief” when he enters the room, and to begin to blame or praise him for whatever happens in the country is simply sloppy thinking – bordering on magical thinking.
The electorate is not evenly divided
Just about every conversation or commentary about politics assumes – sometimes implicitly, often explicitly – that the American electorate is sharply and evenly divided between Democrat and Republican, left and right, Trump and everybody else. It is simply not true.
The American electorate, that is to say, the people who are registered to vote, are approximately one-third Republican, one-third Democrat and one-third Independent. This is true, within a few percentage points, in almost all the states and has been for decades. It is rare to find a state, city or county in which one party or the other enjoys a substantial majority of the voters. (In West Virginia, for example, 2020 registration was 39% Democratic, 34% Republican and 27% Other.)
In addition, the American public is not that sharply or evenly divided on most major issues. In politics, 60% approval is a landslide victory and a level few issues or candidates exceed, and 60% or more of Americans want legal abortions, sensible gun laws, Medicare for all, fair taxes for the wealthy and robust support systems for the poor and the elderly. That our government won’t allow these things call into question whether we still live in a democracy. That one of our two major parties is currently campaigning against all these things calls into question its sanity.
Polls Don’t Predict the Future
Let’s say you live near a river and want to know when it might flood. To keep yourself informed, you take a photograph of the river every day at noon to take note of its condition and, by comparing it with previous pictures, its recent trends. You learn eventually that it tends to run higher in spring and lower in late summer.
But here’s the thing: Nothing you can learn from those photographs can tell you anything about what the condition of that river will be an hour from now, let alone tomorrow. To predict that, you would need to know what the weather has been in the entire watershed, whether there has been a microburst over one of its tributaries, or a heavy, three-day rain over a wide area of the drainage or whether a dam has failed somewhere.
Polls are the pictures people take of political rivers. If they are properly done – and that is a very big “if,” indeed, with several moving parts – they give you a picture of the political trend at the time the shutter clicked. They predict nothing. Just as an intense storm can bring that river boiling out of its banks hours after you took the last of a long line of tranquil photos, so a political storm can totally change a political race after months of steady polling to the contrary.
Now that we understand each other a little better, can we talk?
