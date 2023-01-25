Dan Oates mug

After 30 years of employment at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, I have seen many changes. None so many as in the last few years. The takeover by the state in 2019, the downsizing of the campus, the combining of the two schools, and probably the most devastating to an historian, the fire and subsequent destruction of the Administration Building.

I have had a long history with the school. My earliest memories in the mid 1950s were the neighborhood parties. Many of my neighbors were employees of the school. I remember Mr. and Mrs. Brannon, Mr. and Mrs. Hoffmaster, Virginia Hammond, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Smith, Bum Damron and many others.

