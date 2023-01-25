After 30 years of employment at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, I have seen many changes. None so many as in the last few years. The takeover by the state in 2019, the downsizing of the campus, the combining of the two schools, and probably the most devastating to an historian, the fire and subsequent destruction of the Administration Building.
I have had a long history with the school. My earliest memories in the mid 1950s were the neighborhood parties. Many of my neighbors were employees of the school. I remember Mr. and Mrs. Brannon, Mr. and Mrs. Hoffmaster, Virginia Hammond, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Smith, Bum Damron and many others.
My uncle, Bill Oates, was a houseparent for the deaf boys at Seaton Hall. I often visited with him, attended the sports carnivals and generally terrorized the campus on my purple spider bike. We also had many social functions between our Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF), 4-H, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. All along I wondered about these children, but as time went passed, I figured out they were just kids like me. Little did I know I would end up one day working and teaching there.
During those days the schools were filled with students. Our campus had 300 or more students. The schools were separated and rarely came together. When I started working there in 1980, I didn’t see much mixing between the schools. With the administration of Jane McBride as the superintendent, I began to see more of an emphasis on “Schools” instead of “School.” Lately the decision to bring the students together has been surprising. But now that it has occurred, I have seen the result and I am impressed.
With all the above being said it brings to mind a recent picture I found. Further research in the Tablet revealed an interesting story.
In March of 1933, the schools combined for the Mother Goose Operetta. Touted by the administration as “a very interesting and humorous operetta portraying “Mother Goose.” It was further stated, “To our knowledge, it is the first time that the deaf and the blind students ever gave a program of this nature together. The blind supplied the music and the deaf did the acting. In other words, one group furnished what the other group lacked.”
The article continues, “A combined program of this type is not only entertaining to the public and educational to the students, but it helps to foster and maintain harmony and a sympathetic feeling between the deaf and the blind. The blind are permitted to attend ball games when the deaf play, and it is quite interesting how enthusiastically they “root” for the deaf. It is gratifying, to say the least, to observe the deaf helping the blind on the streets, on trains and other places where help is needed.”
Nearly 100 years ago, the schools learned to work together. Based on what I’ve seen since the schools have combined proves that lessons from long ago are still useful.
For more information about Hampshire County history, please visit www.fortpearsallpress.com, Hampshire History Facebook page, and Hampshire Times Facebook page.
Dan Oates is a Romney resident and local historian. He is retired from the W. Va. Schools for the Deaf and Blind, coordinator of Space Camp® for Interested Visually Impaired Students in Huntsville, Ala., and a chair caner. His book, the Hanging Rock Rebel, is a favorite among local history enthusiasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.