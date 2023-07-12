(Editor’s note: this column was submitted last week, before new details emerged surrounding the Bob Huggins story and his threatened lawsuit. Bryan didn’t have time to rewrite or tweak before going to print, but here’s his take on the issue.)
In what seems to be a continual cycle of despair of WVU athletics, we have seen the championship level downfall of a legendary coach.
Yes, as if the title didn’t give it away, I’m talking about former WVU Men’s Basketball coach Bob Huggins. Once thought to be the saving grace of WVU sports, he has now been outcast to the dark alleyways behind High Street.
First and foremost, let me start by saying this column is not intended to either defend his actions, or cast blame; rather I intend to just take a 30,000-foot view of the situation, which is rather ironic as I’m typing this while on a Southwest flight for our family vacation.
You see, WVU fans are some of the most passionate, caring and devoted fans you’ll ever find – especially for an athletic department that doesn’t bolster any modern national championships in the major sports categories.
West Virginia is touted worldwide as “Almost Heaven,” yet some of the most judgmental people you’ll ever find call our mountains home. We will welcome you into our homes with open arms, serve you some super-sweet iced-tea, and even offer you a place to sleep; then turn around and be sure the door “hits ya where the good Lord split ya” if we don’t like you.
Be a new coach, however, and not win a national championship in year one, well, you get a pass for that. But year two, you better win or we’re calling for your head.
The absurdity to that statement is unnerving, however, ask any true Mountaineer fan and they’ll agree. Winning has to be what we do, although we rarely do it. Most will find excuses a mile long, and defend the program to any other rival around, but put two WVU fans together, and they’ll come up with every reason why that coach just HAS to go.
Enter Bob Huggins. He had a terrible exit at Cincinnati, very similar to what we have just witnessed here. The main difference, however, is that he is now a solidified Hall of Fame coach. That buys you a little leeway in your actions, but the bar is also undoubtedly higher.
We heard him utter a defamatory remark early in the off-season, which netted him a $1 million fine and a long apology. Then, in of all the cities he could have possibly made a mistake, it was Pittsburgh – the city that hates WVU as much as we hate it.
First and foremost: yes, drinking and driving is bad. Yes, people do it every day, and yes, people get away with it when they shouldn’t, and yes, good people get caught one tenth of a point over the limit and ruin their lives and careers – the world isn’t fair.
I think the big picture to remember is that everything, and I mean everything, happens for a reason. We may never know what that reason is, and it may seem to be terrible to us, but God has a purpose for our pain, and it all is part of a bigger plan than any of us could comprehend.
Now back to Huggins, had what happened to him happened in ANY other city besides Pittsburgh, I’d imagine he would have just gotten a ride home, and it got swept under the rug – after all, no one got hurt. Is that right? No, it’s not. But we all know that happens.
Unfortunately for Huggins and for WVU, it was in Pittsburgh, and there was no way he was getting away with anything. Where was his personal driver? Why didn’t he just take an Uber? Well, after I figure out how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop, I’ll get back to you!
Now for us, the fans, and West Virginians in general: for all things good, PLEASE be kind, be compassionate, and be forgiving.
I saw a post that referenced the doomed Titanic exploration team that read, “If that was your family, would you be laughing and making funny posts, or would you be praying for them?”
That really hit home, because yes, I too did laugh at quite a few of the posts. Now we can dive into that another day (see what I did there?) but the premise of that posts carries weight to Huggins and WVU sports as a whole.
We all need to show more grace and compassion and understand that people make mistakes. We are all human. I hope for your sake, or your family’s sake that you never have to go through anything that draws attention in the national spotlight.
It is possible to support him, support him getting the help he needs, and support setting an example of growth and development and not have an expectation of perfection, while also not condoning his actions.
You see, life is all about how we learn from it.
“Progress over Perfection” is one of my new mantras. We are all going to continue to make mistakes, and hopefully at some point we learn from them.
I’m far from being the one to quote scripture without having a bible in hand, and this flight doesn’t have Wi-Fi (oh, the horror) but Jesus did speak about forgiving the sinner, and I believe he said “77 times.” In reference, 77 is an arbitrary number because the underlying message is it doesn’t matter how many times someone messes up, you forgive them.
So, Bob Huggins, I’m glad you didn’t hurt anyone when you made a poor decision. I’m sorry that you’re no longer the “ole ball coach” for WVU. But I forgive you, and I choose to believe that God had a plan for you, the athletes on the team, and whoever the next coach to take your place may be.
For West Virginia truly is “Almost Heaven,” and we all need to act like we’re the residents that understand the HOA restrictions, and not the visitors parking on the lawn.
And that my friends, is the boiling point.
Bryan Beverage is a firefighter-paramedic, flight paramedic, small business owner, husband, and father from Romney, with a master’s degree from West Virginia University – Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
