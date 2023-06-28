Dan Oates mug

Those of us who have lived in Romney most of our lives can think back to many old buildings that have been destroyed by one means or another.

One such building that no one remembers is the Old Presbyterian Church, which was located on the corner of Gravel Lane and High Street, Lot 59 and 60. It is currently occupied by the Romney Volunteer Fire Company. Prior to that it was owned by Pancake Chevrolet, the Kinney Shoe Factory, and purchased by the Romney Fire Co. in 1989.

Joe Case’s rendition of the Old Presbyterian Church in Romney.
The headstone at Indian Mound memorializing those buried in the old cemetery.

