Those of us who have lived in Romney most of our lives can think back to many old buildings that have been destroyed by one means or another.
One such building that no one remembers is the Old Presbyterian Church, which was located on the corner of Gravel Lane and High Street, Lot 59 and 60. It is currently occupied by the Romney Volunteer Fire Company. Prior to that it was owned by Pancake Chevrolet, the Kinney Shoe Factory, and purchased by the Romney Fire Co. in 1989.
Andrew Woodrow, Scottish settler to Romney and Clerk of the Court, granted land to the Presbytery in the early 1800s for a church and cemetery. Records indicate construction was completed around 1816 and as to when it was first occupied, maybe 1824.
For a number of years, it “stood as an unfinished tenement.” The main source for information about the church came from a very eloquent essay published in the South Branch Intelligencer in January of 1860. An article was written to the editor and published over a two-week period detailing a description of the church and listing over one hundred persons buried in the cemetery.
Historically, this is a very valuable document, as a mini-biography about each person is included. The unknown author refers to the cemetery twice in the article as “God’s Acre.”
I find it interesting that a building built in 1816 didn’t last long since the “new” Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of Rosemary and Marsham Street, was built in 1860. Whether it was disrepair, poor construction, or a natural disaster, no one knows. Hopefully, it was because the church’s flock increased!
Many have wondered what happened to the people that were buried there. As far as I know, there are no records or written documents that tell this story. In the back of Indian Mound, there is a monument with 14 stones. An inscription reads, “Sacred to the memory of all those whose remains lie in the Old Presbyterian Cemetery situated on High St. and Gravel Lane. The markers of those graves were removed to this plot July 1941.”
There are also some stones that were relocated to the family plots of Indian Mound, but for the most part, many were simply destroyed or lost to time. Fortunately, the aforementioned written record survives and tells the story of those buried.
I often drive by there and look at the empty parking lot and try to imagine what it would have looked like 200 years ago. An old brick church with dozens of tombstones. On Sunday morning the citizens of Romney arriving in wagons and carriages dressed in their finery.
I’ve looked long and hard for a picture of the church and cemetery. I never have found one. One of the older pictures of Romney taken on the hill south of the town does show a wall with some shadows of what could be grave markers. I have taken the liberty of searching for an artist to draw, based on historical information, an artist’s concept, if you will, of what the church and cemetery would have looked like.
My thanks to Joe Case, who took on the project. Joe is an artist who has several ancestors (Timbrook, Tutwiler, Miller, Haines and Brown) from Hampshire County.
“I’ve been visiting the Romney area since I was a child and continue to visit as often as possible. I’ve done several paintings around Romney over the past few years, including a painting of the Old Bethel Church, which I donated to the church in a presentation to Juanita Timbrook in memory of my great-grandparents: Bill and Lillian (Tutwiler) Timbrook in 2018.”
Next month, I continue my story of the Old Presbyterian Church and share artwork and stories about the interior of the church.
Dan Oates is a Romney resident and local historian. He is retired from the W. Va. Schools for the Deaf and Blind, coordinator of Space Camp® for Interested Visually Impaired Students in Huntsville, Ala., and a chair caner. His book, the Hanging Rock Rebel, is a favorite among local history enthusiasts.
