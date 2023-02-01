Last month, the most foolhardy presidential administration in living memory stepped on its own feet again when it rolled out the idea of eventually banning production and sale of gas stoves. The attempted move revealed much about the federal government’s incredible convergence of hubris and ignorance, as well as why it has lost the confidence and trust of perhaps half of the nation.
The ill-fated star of the show was Richard Trumka Jr. West Virginians will remember his mustachioed father as a lightning rod in the United Mine Workers of America. He serves on the Consumer Product Safety Commission and was the first to cite an obscure study that on the surface seemed to indicate that gas stoves could cause a number of health problems, especially in children.
Suddenly, the political Left sounded a cacophony on the horrors and ills of gas stoves. The tone resembled the world weariness of a cause that had gone on for years, not an issue suddenly raised. Some Democratic congressional leaders fought furiously on social media against ordinary Americans shocked and blindsided by the push. Senator Joe Manchin defiantly responded that his gas stove was the last thing the federal government could take from his home.
What Americans soon learned was that the federal government had played an all too familiar ruse against a safe product.
In the late 1970s and 80s, the food industry produced a sugar substitute called saccharine. It was primarily used in diet drinks and a product called Sweet N Low. Studies quickly emerged claiming that saccharine caused cancer in laboratory rats and every product containing it was burdened with a label describing the threat.
What no one looked into until later was that for laboratory rats to get cancer from saccharine, they had to consume thousands of pounds of saccharine in a year. It posed almost zero threat to human health.
The gas stove study was similarly rigged. Researchers created an enclosed space around the stove that would exist almost nowhere in the real world. With little or no ventilation, the chemicals could potentially cause problems. That said, no one’s kitchen is similarly confined as the stoves were in this study. Any potential health issues in a rational world could be covered by a warning suggesting use in well-ventilated areas.
Why would the federal government risk the trust of average Americans? When saccharine emerged as a product, the sugar industry had a lot of clout on Capitol Hill. Even though saccharine was an awful taste substitute for sugar, one could speculate that the sugar industry used its clout here in the same way that it affected the creation of nutritional standards. One could assume that similar machinations lay at the core of the gas stove controversy as well.
The Left’s ignorance led to its missteps. Its social media response to the massive blowback from middle America came from pure shock. City dwellers see gas stoves as the toy of privileged and wealthy foodies. They forgot the basic white gas range that serves millions of Americans as a reliable means of cooking and also a way to continue to prepare food even in times, such as during blizzards or floods, when the power may remain off for long periods of time.
It also touched a deeper division in modern society. The logic of those pushing fervently for the banning of gas stoves also wanted a government powerful enough to protect people from themselves, if necessary. Those fighting the notion of a ban argued that citizens have the right to weigh the risks and make the right choice for their own situation.
In so many situations, the surface argument is really about the real divisions that lay beneath. While arguing over what stove to use might seem silly to some, it reveals the fundamental divisions in the Union that keep the nation divided for now and likely the foreseeable future.
Stephen Smoot served as Eastern Panhandle Regional Director for Congressman Alex Mooney, Director of Academic Programs at National Journalism Center in Washington D.C., and taught US, Western, Ancient, and West Virginia history in both the Marshall and West Virginia University systems. He earned his PhD in history from West Virginia University in 2011 and lives with his family in Purgitsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.