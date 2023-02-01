Stephen Smoot

Last month, the most foolhardy presidential administration in living memory stepped on its own feet again when it rolled out the idea of eventually banning production and sale of gas stoves. The attempted move revealed much about the federal government’s incredible convergence of hubris and ignorance, as well as why it has lost the confidence and trust of perhaps half of the nation.

The ill-fated star of the show was Richard Trumka Jr. West Virginians will remember his mustachioed father as a lightning rod in the United Mine Workers of America. He serves on the Consumer Product Safety Commission and was the first to cite an obscure study that on the surface seemed to indicate that gas stoves could cause a number of health problems, especially in children.

