Most wedding pictures are very formal. Well….some with cake being smeared all over the face of the bride and groom. But seeing your mother pushed around town in a wheelbarrow…that’s a different one.
Based on the newspaper article from the Cumberland Times, after my mother and father were married and returned from their honeymoon, they were surprised by their friends with an old custom called “belling.” Now, the article states this is a Romney custom, but I found 37 different mentions in the Hampshire Review from 1887-1952 (that’s when the searchable online papers stop). These occurred in all parts of Hampshire County.
Oddly enough, when I searched the Mineral, Grant, and Hardy County papers, I found little mention of the custom.
Of course, needing details always takes you to Google. While the custom was referred to as “an old Romney custom,” I found numerous variations across the country. The Appalachian Lifestyle website refers to this as a “chivaree.” It is also referred to as a shivaree, charivari, serenade or a skimmington. It is explained like this: “After the wedding reception and after the newlyweds retire for the night, all of their kinfolk and friends would get together and surprise the couple with a noisy and raucous welcome into married life. The best time to start a chivaree was after the newlyweds turned out the lights, usually around midnight or a little later and kind of got settled. Then, all of a sudden the boisterous crowd gathered outside the house where the newlyweds were spending their wedding night. On cue, the crowd started hollering at the top of their lungs, banging on pots and pans, setting off firecrackers, beating on windows and doors, and hollering out the names of the newlyweds and yelling ‘chivaree.’ This usually scared both of the newlyweds half to death, especially if one or the other had never heard of chivaree before. It really depended on the crowd, but sometimes they’d force the door open and gather up the bridegroom and rough him up a little.”
From what I can find it is an old English custom practiced in the 19th century, mostly in the Midwest and Canada. The term charivari comes from the French word for the same custom in France. No matter the origin of the custom, each region seems to adopt its own practices.
Evidently, marriage wasn’t the only reason for a belling. The September 29, 1896 Hampshire Review tells of a surprise belling for Mr. and Mrs. Charles Everett. The “old men in the community [wanted] to honor the declining years of the aged people.” It was well received, and a fun evening was enjoyed by all.
The community of Rio fully embraced the tradition. Many of the mentions in the Hampshire Review are about the bellings in Rio. They are always referred to as the “usual” bellings, so it most of been the tradition there. For the belling of Miss Savilla Goff Lowman and Mr. William Earl Daniels on July 7, 1925, they even shut the streets down in Rio. That must have been quite the traffic jam.
It doesn’t appear that other communities and newlyweds embraced the spirit of the event. In Hardy County, in 1883, a recently married couple was descended upon by a group of fun-loving boys. Unfortunately, the young couple felt threatened and fired upon the crowd. Five of the 7 were struck with turkey-shot size pellets. Two were seriously injured. “Sad results from engaging in the practice of burlesque serenades to bridal parties,” Keyser Tribune reported.
The wheelbarrow arises as the favorite mode of transportation during the belling of Marvin Combs and Helen Kidwell on September 25, 1933, when the groom was forced to take his bride for the New Century Hotel to the National Service Station, which was located at the corner of Main and Bolton Street and back.
The following year, Mr. and Mrs. J. Howard Rannells were treated to a ride in the car belonging to the chief of the Romney Fire Company. The previous week John P. Corbett and his bride, Corrine, daughter of Parley DeBerry, superintendent of the W.Va. Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, “were taken to a ride over town in the fire truck.”
In most cases when the “usual” belling took place it must have been a joyous occasion. I look at the picture of my mother with her head bowed, probably embarrassed, while my smiling father looks to be having the time of his life and I just have to wonder how much fun that evening was.
