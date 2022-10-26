Dan Oates

Most wedding pictures are very formal. Well….some with cake being smeared all over the face of the bride and groom. But seeing your mother pushed around town in a wheelbarrow…that’s a different one.

Based on the newspaper article from the Cumberland Times, after my mother and father were married and returned from their honeymoon, they were surprised by their friends with an old custom called “belling.” Now, the article states this is a Romney custom, but I found 37 different mentions in the Hampshire Review from 1887-1952 (that’s when the searchable online papers stop). These occurred in all parts of Hampshire County.

1026 Oates

The newlywed Mr. and Mrs. Oates – during a “belling” staged by their friends – pictured in an old copy of the Cumberland Times.

