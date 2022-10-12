When I was asked to title my opinion column, I tried to think of something that was witty, catchy and simple all the same. I settled on 212 Degrees because that is, as many of you know, the boiling point of water. The play on words was to reference difficult conversations and topics that typically cause individuals’ blood to proverbially “boil.”
Little did I know, in only my 3rd print edition, that the United States government would give me yet another alliteration of my column’s title.
The Biden-Harris administration signed into law a financial relief plan paying back up to $10,000 on federal student loans, and for those with eligible PELL grants, up to $20,000. This created quite the uproar both locally, and nationally, and of course, in the digital main street of Facebook.
Technically, there are 4 degrees: Associates, Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral. However, most people commonly refer to their “major” as their degree. A simple Google search displayed there are over 1,800 majors possible. All those degrees most certainly caused the water in the pot to boil, boil over and boil so much that it completely evaporated leaving just a hot burner scorching a pan; a bland visual for sure, but the heat of this topic continues to radiate.
Whether you personally benefit from the relief or not, chances are you know someone who does. There are many people in today’s economy that are struggling to make ends meet and knocking off 10K from their never-ending student loan interest certainly helps.
Nothing is ever free; it always comes at a price. Yes, we as the taxpayer will shoulder the burden to fund this endeavor. No, I don’t believe that another person should have to pay for a loan that someone else agreed to and signed on the dotted line for.
The bigger issue at hand lies much deeper than just a simple, “I don’t want to pay your loan.” Historically, inflation affects all things fairly evenly. Yes, there are some occasions where things don’t appear as they should on charts, but from a 30,000-foot view, they even out. Higher education, however, has increased exponentially compared to the inflation rate. Couple the higher costs of education with compounding interest and you see the horror that burdens millions in our country.
“Well they knew what they were signing up for.” ….Yes, and no. Think back on your secondary education time at HHS or whatever school you went to; and almost every teacher, coach, and guidance counselor was steering the ship towards higher education. It was a national trend that was, in part, driven by standardized testing, and the desire to be “more educated” than competing nations. Unfortunately, as a high schooler, you’re indoctrinated to listen to those entrusted to educate you. That real-world experience of thinking for yourself and having the “ah-ha” moment usually doesn’t come until later in life.
Now, I’m not advocating to not listen to teachers, not in the slightest. What I am advocating is that you have logic driven conversations about skillsets, areas of interest, and applicable practicality. There are many vocations that make excellent money and do not require a college degree.
Perhaps this funding measure will be a step in the right direction to curbing the overbearing costs of higher education. Perhaps, just maybe, we will see positive change. But also, before screaming obscenities at the teacher down the street, who can finally not feel oppressed financially; also think about the other things the government is doing and then compare them to see what’s bad versus good.
Additionally, consider this: these are only paying off federal loans. In reality, there will be no money changing hands. It’s all a stroke of the pen and marking the balance sheet with an adjustment.
“What about the money that was already spent?” Well again, these federal loans just transferred balance sheets to the universities. In a stark contrast to how our budgets at home work, we really might not be “paying-back” as much as we think.
Personally, I do feel the timing of this program was politically motivated, and not intrinsically designed as a caring effort for taxpayers. Then again, most things done today are for political party affiliation and gain. Time will tell. Regardless, about 12 million Americans will see their student loans completely erased.
Those 12 million people potentially can stimulate the economy as they’ll have more borrowing power. That is what we’ll visit next time, as we prepare for elections, changing the definition of a recession.
And that my friends, is the boiling point.
Bryan Beverage is a firefighter-paramedic, flight paramedic, small business owner, husband, and father from Romney, with a master’s degree from West Virginia University – Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
