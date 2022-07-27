The bursts of rain that have popped up in our heat wave got me reminiscing about my role in an obscure weather record.
It was 26 years ago last week — July 17-18, 1996 — that I got caught in the great Aurora flood.
Two fronts collided over the small city I called home at the time (about 165,000 people 40 miles west of Chicago, but don’t call it a suburb).
Over Wednesday night and Thursday, the stalled-out storm dumped 16.94 inches of rain on Aurora, the highest 24-hour total ever recorded in the United States that wasn’t associated with a tropical storm.
I was associate editor of the Beacon News, Aurora’s daily newspaper that still published as an afternoon edition. We had 10 a.m. deadline so we could have papers on the street by noon to boost single-copy sales over the lunch hour.
The bulk of the paper was put together the evening before — everything from the comics to classifieds to sports — but we held a handful of pages for the morning to handle the latest news (and obituaries).
Starting my shift at 6 a.m., I designed and built the front page and oversaw the last of that edition’s production.
It had been raining steadily since mid-afternoon Wednesday. I remember helping push a car to dry pavement (easier than it sounds) when it stalled out in standing water on the subdivision street in front of my house on the north side of the city.
Thursday morning, I headed for the office at 5:45 a.m. as usual. I got about a mile of the 3-mile commute when Farnsworth Avenue was flooded and cars ahead of me were turning around.
I was prudent and turned my trusty Geo Tracker around and went back a couple of blocks for an alternate route west across Indian Trail. It was flooded too.
So I went back to my original route, grateful that my little 4-wheel-drive SUV sat high enough to ford the street flooding.
Still, I had to make a couple of other zigs and zags to get to our downtown office, a little late, but who was going to complain? Nobody else had made it in either. My sidekick, Maureen Price, called to say she was stranded at home, maybe 8 blocks west.
Photographer Donnell Collins came through the door next. It also had taken him a while and detours to make his way in.
Could he borrow my Tracker to work around the city and get some pictures for this afternoon’s edition?
Sure, I said, but only if you go pick up Maureen and get her in here.
He did, although those 8 blocks took him the better part of 20 minutes to navigate, and another 20 to get back.
A few reporters and the city editor straggled in, all with the same story of delay and detour.
The enormity of the moment was unfolding around us as the rain kept pouring down and we pushed toward that 10 o’clock deadline to get stories written, photos shot, everything edited and laid out and to the press.
We made it, but that was only halfway through my workday. We huddled and started drawing up plans for the next day’s edition and handling a dozen other duties that go into publishing a daily newspaper.
About 3 p.m. I was ready to head home, so I went searching for Donnell and found him in the darkroom. The digital camera revolution wouldn’t arrive at our papers for another 6 years.
I asked for my keys.
Donnell shot me a sheepish grin.
“I gave ’em to Buyansky,” he said. “He’ll be back in a little bit.”
“A little bit” turned out to be another hour when our photo editor Steve Buyansky reappeared in the newsroom with more film, and my keys.
More amusing was the sheet of paper Steve handed me with the keys. It was the mileage log he and Donnell had kept. I never left the office that day, but I got reimbursed for 50 miles driven.
We had better pictures and a more complete understanding of the storm in Friday’s edition. We knew how much rain fell and could pinpoint a lot of the damages. Over the next week we sadly had to report a pair of deaths.
But you know what? I couldn’t tell you a thing about the following days at work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.