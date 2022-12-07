In “Which Party is Better for the Economy,” Bruce Thompson (Urban Milwaukee’s DATA WONK) concludes that the economy always does better under a Democratic president, regardless of whether one measures “better” by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), jobs, unemployment or poverty. A refinement of this is given in “Political Parties in Power and U.S. Economic Performance,” by William Chittenden of Texas University. He says that a Democratic president, along with a Republican-controlled Senate and House, produces the strongest economy. But if any of you still reading favored Trump as a president, I’m sure you’re thinking he was the exception to the rules above.
The dogma: Republicans are better at handling the economy than Democrats.
Definition: Labor-force participation rate – “labor force divided by the total working-age population,” according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
According to www.politifact.com’s article, “Has West Virginia’s Economy Boomed Since Trump, Justice Took Office?” WV’s economy improved from the beginning of 2017 to 2019. The article contains graphs for unemployment, inflation-adjusted household income, food stamp recipients, quarterly GDP growth and the labor-force participation rate. For all but one of those measures, WV was in line with national economic improvements. The sole exception to this was the labor-force participation rate, which rose markedly, even though that particular statistic was stable for the nation as a whole. Of course, the bottom number in that statistic is population, and WV’s population has been on the decline since 2012. The article also notes that the trends are all continuations of trends that started under Obama.
Remember the Great Recession? That was at the beginning of Obama’s presidency, and it was a holdover from some disastrous policies implemented under his predecessor, George W. Bush. When Obama left office, the national economy was once again improving, albeit a little too slowly. That meant Trump just had to keep his foot on the gas.
Trump enacted the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” his 1st year in office (2017). It gave everyone a tax cut and greatly improved the economy, right? Well…not exactly. Corporations and rich people got the lion’s share of tax cuts. The corporations didn’t sink those extra dollars into more jobs; they sunk them into stock buybacks. The economy just kept chugging along, improving at about the same rate it had been. Trump, in other words, left some skid marks on the road. Lots of show, but not much added progress.
Covid-19 hit the last year Trump was in office. All those signs out there saying “Four great years under Trump” are attempting to rewrite history. The numbers are clear, both for WV and for the nation as a whole. The economy took a nosedive in Trump’s final year. The graphs for WV on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) website show it plainly. The nosedive is almost vertical. The recovery is pretty steep, too. When Trump left office, the economy hadn’t fully recovered, but it was also recovering at, perhaps, an unsafe speed.
Trump, of course, wasn’t to blame for Covid (though one can argue about his role in its severity). That nosedive, however, meant that Biden, like Obama, started with an economy in crisis, one that has been improving, not without some hiccups. For WV, there are not more jobs, and more people working than during Trump’s term (BLS). It’s been a roller coaster these last few years, but don’t say everything was rosy under Trump and disastrous under Biden. The statistics don’t lie. Both of those simplifications are just plain wrong.
Alyson Reeves has a Ph.D. in Mathematics and an M.S. in Computer Science, both from Cornell University. She worked in research in those fields for 25 years at the Center for Computing Sciences before retiring to Levels, following in her parents’ footsteps. Her interests include dogs, hiking, music, cooking, and most recently, vermiculture.
(0) comments
