Alyson Reeves

In “Which Party is Better for the Economy,” Bruce Thompson (Urban Milwaukee’s DATA WONK) concludes that the economy always does better under a Democratic president, regardless of whether one measures “better” by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), jobs, unemployment or poverty. A refinement of this is given in “Political Parties in Power and U.S. Economic Performance,” by William Chittenden of Texas University. He says that a Democratic president, along with a Republican-controlled Senate and House, produces the strongest economy. But if any of you still reading favored Trump as a president, I’m sure you’re thinking he was the exception to the rules above.

The dogma: Republicans are better at handling the economy than Democrats.

