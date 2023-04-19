Peter Wood

Just around the corner from the Hampshire County line, down Rt. 127, right onto Gaston Road and across the one-lane bridge, is trash. Lots and lots of trash. Piled up among the bluebells and brambles are McDonald’s and Chick-Fil-A bags, 7-11 coffee cups, beer cans, candy wrappers and little plastic Fireball bottles.

On a cold March morning, a group of folks that live along Gaston Road and others that live nearby gathered to pick up the trash.

Gaston Road cleanup

Ten people bundled up and put on safety vests to clean the curve on Gaston Road.

