Just around the corner from the Hampshire County line, down Rt. 127, right onto Gaston Road and across the one-lane bridge, is trash. Lots and lots of trash. Piled up among the bluebells and brambles are McDonald’s and Chick-Fil-A bags, 7-11 coffee cups, beer cans, candy wrappers and little plastic Fireball bottles.
On a cold March morning, a group of folks that live along Gaston Road and others that live nearby gathered to pick up the trash.
Just like they did last year. And the year before.
Over the short section of road that curves through the woods along the North River, they collected 10 bags of trash.
“Why throw your trash out the window of your car?” one volunteer questioned. “I just don’t understand who does this.” Littering along Gaston Road is often a topic of local community conversations.
“Blows me away that people do this,” read one Facebook comment. “I have a hard time cleaning up after these jerks. Thank you for doing it.”
Gaston Road is not the only road in Hampshire County or West Virginia where litter is tossed. Litter also gets into our woods, waterways and fields. It is unsightly and an environmental risk to our forests, our farms, our rivers and our health.
This has been a problem for decades, as outlined in a recent research paper (Karimi, K. and Faghri, A., 2021, The Issues of Roadside Litter: A Review Paper. Current Urban Studies, 9, 779-803.)
“The issue of litter is a complex matter caused by various reasons which do not have a single solution.”
Who is throwing trash on our beautiful scenic byways of West Virginia? Various studies have shown that adults under 35 are more likely to litter than other age groups. Young males 18 to 34 are the most likely group to litter. Deliberate littering among teenagers (11 to 17) is very high, yet the 18 to 24 age group has the highest rate.
There needs to be a new conversation, a way to change the minds of the people trashing our roads. A social shift in littering attitudes is possible if people hear and understand the message of how litter impacts our safety, environment and economic conditions. Littering is not OK.
Getting the word out needs to be done differently for various groups—boomers at the coffee shop, buddies at the bar, coworkers in the break room or kids in Sunday school. Speak up at every opportunity to talk about the negative impacts of littering. Raising the anti-littering message through social media could reach younger age groups who are more likely to litter. TikTok anyone?
Until that social shift, volunteers continue to tackle the litter problem. In West Virginia, 80 percent of the litter is collected through volunteer programs like Adopt-A-Highway. A hearty “thank-you” to all those volunteers!
Adopt-A-Highway programs not only make our roadsides shine but also have a real impact on people’s commitment to anti-littering behavior. You can join the Adopt-A-Highway program or start one with your local group by contacting the Adopt-A-Highway program at 1-800-322-5530 or visiting the WVDEP Adopt A Highway Program website.
Fortunately, many still believe that being a civic-minded citizen is part of our West Virginia pride. It is good to know that there are willing volunteers to keep West Virginia beautiful just Around the Corner.
With a farm background and degrees from West Virginia University in forestry and entomology, Peter Wood completed his 30-year career as a science communicator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Now retired and living full-time in Hampshire County, he is exploring our rivers, forests and communities to share their stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.