I last left you with the sentiment that we all die, and we all pay taxes. Now, mind you, neither of those are great things per say, but as previously mentioned, but have their advantages depending on which side of the fence you stand on. Although I attempted to instill the values of meaningful conversation with differing opinions, we’re not going to talk about what happens when you die. I have my beliefs, you have yours, let’s talk about taxes instead.

In February of 2018, the Hampshire County Commission unleashed a tsunami of emotions throughout the county as they passed the ordinance authorizing the EMS Fee. It was amended in 2019 but has since been in effect. Talk of the town? Indeed, it was! There were 2 very distinct sides of the fence; 1 being in support of funding a necessary resource, and the other, preparing to throw tea into the Boston Harbor again.

