I last left you with the sentiment that we all die, and we all pay taxes. Now, mind you, neither of those are great things per say, but as previously mentioned, but have their advantages depending on which side of the fence you stand on. Although I attempted to instill the values of meaningful conversation with differing opinions, we’re not going to talk about what happens when you die. I have my beliefs, you have yours, let’s talk about taxes instead.
In February of 2018, the Hampshire County Commission unleashed a tsunami of emotions throughout the county as they passed the ordinance authorizing the EMS Fee. It was amended in 2019 but has since been in effect. Talk of the town? Indeed, it was! There were 2 very distinct sides of the fence; 1 being in support of funding a necessary resource, and the other, preparing to throw tea into the Boston Harbor again.
Now those of you that know me, know I fully support anything related to Fire and EMS services. I grew up seeing the beginnings of it. My grandfather and mother were instrumental in switching us from the 822-6000 days into the modernized world of 911. Yes, for the kids out there, there once was a time that 911 didn’t exist in our community.
We take for granted that when we pick up the phone, help is going to come. The sad reality is, however, that the amount of help coming to your door for free is basically non-existent. Hampshire County has long enjoyed numerous volunteers staffing the 8 fire stations, and 4 EMS stations (It used to be 6, but Capon Bridge and Slanesville no longer exist). Back in the day, local employers such as the Kenny Shoe factory, or the Chevrolet dealership in town (what was once Pancakes that then became Mayhew’s) would let workers leave to go help on emergency incidents, and then they would return.
Those days are over, for a few reasons. 1, employers focus on the bottom line, and that’s about it. 2, Volume, volume, volume. It used to be someone was in dire straits if they called for an ambulance; now, however, 911 is called to send an ambulance to transport “toe-pain” or to lift someone from the floor back into their chair. Sure, we can rabbit hole the failed healthcare system and ridiculous industry that is insurance, but neither of those things solve the problems they create.
Paid staffing is the answer to run the emergencies. There must be adequate numbers to handle the volume, and the proper equipment and facilities must be provided for them. All the aforementioned things cost money, typically, lots of money. A new ambulance, if you can find one thanks to Covid, will run anywhere from 350-500 thousand dollars. Staffing is expensive, because you want well trained responders and when multiple jurisdictions hire staffing, salary is one of the most “shopped’ items when a prospective employee is searching for a job.
So yes, I know the $100 a year seems like you’re throwing away your paycheck (note the sarcasm…) but realistically it is just a proverbial drop in the bucket. Services are not free. You pay for the trash man to pick up your trash, the cable man to install your tv, and we all know we pay for electricity.
EMS and Fire are no different. Yes, I said, “and fire,” because that’s coming sooner rather than later Hampshire County. As mentioned above, the number of volunteers is declining. The point will come that fire stations must close their doors. You can either pay the county, to create local jobs, and staff firehouses, or you can pay dramatically increased premiums on your homeowner’s insurance because there is no fire protection.
I know that recently the County Commission had a meeting and changes are coming to the paid EMS system and how it’s operated. I was not there and have not met with those in charge to understand exactly what took place. What I can tell you, however, is that no matter what happens, we’re going to have to pay for it. The days of expecting Fire and EMS service for free are over.
Everything is more expensive, for all of us. Fuel, housing, groceries, etc. Those are all things that in theory we could adapt to live without. We can grow our own food, walk, or bicycle around town, but ultimately, we can’t provide our own fire protection, or EMS services. When you need help, you need to know that there is someone to answer the call. So, let’s Change our point of view on what the fee really costs us, save some pocket change here and there by cutting out things that aren’t good for us anyways, and let’s change Hampshire County for the better as we continue to grow this community we all call home.
And to end with some food for thought — our property tax rate, service fees, etc. are so low compared to surrounding jurisdictions, if you really feel slighted, call the assessor’s office for Frederick, Loudon, or Berkeley County and just ask what you’d have to pay for the same value home or vehicle you pay for in Hampshire County — I Promise you, you’ll appreciate Hampshire County even more.
And that my friends, is the boiling point.
Bryan Beverage is a Firefighter-Paramedic, Flight Paramedic, Small Business Owner, Husband, and Father from Romney, WV, with a master’s degree from West Virginia University; Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
