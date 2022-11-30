My grandmother would always say this when I was a kid and while there are many variations of this saying, for me this means I’m FINALLY home after 4 weeks in McAllen, Texas. Which is only a few miles from the border wall.
I love volunteering to do disaster recovery and going to unique places primarily with a group called (MDS) Mennonite Disaster Services, who in turn work with other large church organizations to help those in need. Organizations like (UMCOR) United Methodist Committee on Relief. This year it was to McAllen, Texas. And by the way, church affiliations don’t matter here. If you want to come, just be prepared to serve.
These 2 organizations combined work toward the goal of raising financial support and volunteer labor to change the lives of those in need; what I define as desperate needs.
Our challenge was to build 4 new homes this fall which will change the destiny of all those who are recipients of what is done.
I’ve traveled to places like Saipan and India and even home here in the USA after Hurricane Florence and the need is great for those less fortunate especially after a disaster (note: I’m looking at Florida maybe next).
For many extremely low-income families, they may not have the proper insurance to repair or replace their home after a disaster. This was the case after Hurricane Florence a couple of years ago. This couple who are in their 70s and are raising their grandchildren living on a fixed Social Security income. Unfortunately, they were not eligible for FEMA assistance. Yet MDS and 2 local church organizations teamed up to rebuild their home. Most of those we serve have little or no chance to get back on their feet without help from organizations like MDS and UMCOR and other Christian organizations.
In my opinion, those of us who have the skillset – or you just know a little and want to help others –should at least take 1 trip a year to serve those in need. Each time I travel, I learn so much about the resilience of those who have so little. The smiles and the thankfulness of those we come in contact with are infectious. No matter where I’ve been in the world these people give from what little they have to make sure you are blessed. Sometimes it’s a meal or in one case, breakfast enchiladas, and from others it was a lunch. This may be their only way for them to showing appreciation for what you have done to improve their lives.
Oftentimes, the owners want to help with sweat equity. I have seen members of the families come out to help with the construction or cleaning up the site after a day’s work or some will help manhandle the material. On one site, they moved shingles and placed them on top of the scaffolding. On one home, a woman and her husband came and helped after he had worked all day in the fields. He came home and helped lift plywood up to those on the roof. His wife spent one whole day helping our team pull wire and terminate it in boxes.
One family in particular touched me. When she was informed that she was going to be one of the recipients of a new home, she said that she wasn’t worthy and to give it to someone more deserving. When she was told that the home was hers and that she couldn’t do that, her response was “if this is God’s will, so be it and I am so blessed and grateful.” And not a day goes by when she doesn’t tell us thank you.
This last trip has opened my eyes to see the border issue in a different light. If there is one thing I have learned about the media on both sides of the aisle is that they love to foster turmoil.
Yes, we have a border crisis in America. And yes, I want people to do it legally. But what you don’t hear about is all of those who come here seeking asylum and are afforded the opportunity to apply for it and get it. You don’t hear about the families who just want a better life for their families because of the oppression in their homeland.
As you have heard me mention before, my grandparents and extended aunts and uncle were all immigrants. In many cases we are 1st or 2nd-generation descendants of those immigrants. While they may not have been seeking asylum, they did come here looking for a better life for their families.
I have a friend who is an attorney and a Human Resource VP who said that the immigration laws in America are skewed to favor the educated, or if you have a specific (higher education) skillset, then your path to come to America is much easier.
The story here on the border is a little different — many, many of these sojourners are seeking asylum. One young man who arrived here a week ago was fleeing his home in Venezuela. He said that, “things were so bad that even if you had money to buy food, many days there was none to be found in the grocery stores.” He said he came to America by way of the jungles of South and Central America and Mexico then found his way over the border to the USA. He is one of the fortunate ones whose relative lives in Florida and he will remain at a transition center (called La Posada Provedencia) until someone can come and physically get him and attest to his being willing to help him with the process of getting asylum. He will then be able to fill out the appropriate papers, but for many this is not the case.
A little bit about La Posada Provedencia, founded in 1989 by “the Sisters of Divine Providence.” It is known for its gentle and human treatment of those seeking asylum. “Since 1989, they have welcomed more than 11,000 clients originating from 87 different countries around the world – from countries as close as Central America to as far away as Africa, Eastern Europe and Asia.”
La Posada is much more than a provider of meals or a place to stay. The team at La Posada has also cultivated a group of local service providers that these immigrants can go to such as doctors, dentists, immigration attorneys along with other churches and volunteer groups.
This La Posada project is something new to MDS it has primarily been homes. Yet MDS has undertaken the task of providing La Posada with updated and larger facilities to help with the growing need within the immigrant community. With the assistance of charitable donation to La Posada and MDS’s desire to see this project completed there will be people from all over the US coming to assist in this endeavor.
I want you to know that MDS provides the labor to build these homes for free to the recipients and in some cases even pays part of the costs associated with building them. And almost never without involving local churches or other church organizations that are willing to help in some way.
And before I close, I can’t help but talk about the people who volunteer. Over these last 4 weeks we have had people from (in no particular order) Nebraska, Washington State, Ontario Canada, Alberta Canada, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Kansas, Texas, Oregon, Ohio, just to mention those I can remember.
As we are painfully made aware by the media, many who come here are illegal, and for many who come their story is not a joyful one. For many who will seek asylum, it will be a struggle and even worse for some they may never have a chance to apply mostly due to ignorance of the process.
This is a world we do not understand and often criticize, yet it exists. This is the world of the southern border. Many are looking for a respite from the fear and anxiety that comes from living in corrupt countries run by crooked politicians and cartels. I had a friend who was from Central America, and she said that there wasn’t a night that she didn’t hear gunfire, or a day where they felt safe walking down the street. She said they lived in fear of being kidnaped or worse, sold into slavery. She was fortunate while she was here she was studying and eventually went back to her country in hope of making it a better place.
Here in the McAllen area, and all along the border, there are scattered communities of slums called the Colonia that are located primarily along the US-Mexican border. It is quite an impoverished area where there is little hope of ever having a better life. Their homes are what we would call shanties and are many times nothing more then a roof over their heads with 4 walls and a door.
Too many of these homes lack the things you and I take for granted – such as potable water, electricity and proper sewerage just to mention a few. It reminds me of some the 3rd world countries I have visited. Some of these homes have been built out of sheets of OSB (orientated strand board) and others are old camping trailers and some mobile homes, still without electricity and or without water. All of the sites we have built homes on were flooded. The water destroyed everything these people had, which wasn’t much. And there are many who still live in them because they have nowhere else to go.
On one property where we are building, they sleep in one trailer and shower in another and they don’t have electricity and they have to turn the water on and off to use it. It’s not because they can’t afford the electricity it’s because the places are not fit for it. I can promise you that we would probably never set foot in them under any circumstances – but that’s all they have.
What has changed my view is the fact that a multitude of these people have already processed the appropriate documentation for asylum and it will take a year and a half or much more just to get a hearing. The immigration courts are that backed up.
Food for thought according to an article I read about the bill the president signed into legislation called “the inflation reduction act,” I found it difficult to find the exact amount of the total bill but if I’m remotely close it is $739 billion dollars of which the IRS will get $8 billion dollars.
So I was thinking, how about taking some from every government agency within this bill and create a new fund to hire more judges specifically and only designated to hear more immigration cases and when they are caught up, lay them off? Even if we took 1/2 of 1 percent of the 8 billion dollars allotted to the IRS alone, we would have $40 million dollars. Now divide that by $250,000 we would have about 160 new judges. Do you think there would be a backlog very long? Nope, not likely. By the way, I’m pretty sure judges don’t make that kind of money at that level.
This is not a Republican or a Democrat issue; it is an issue of our government’s failure to do what is right on immigration here in America. All we ever hear about on this topic is the number of people crossing the border and the deplorable places they are kept. We never hear about the good that is happening there.
The graphic is from the DPH (Department of Homeland Security) website. These are the statistics for those immigrating to America.
