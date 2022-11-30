Ed Lombardi 2018

My grandmother would always say this when I was a kid and while there are many variations of this saying, for me this means I’m FINALLY home after 4 weeks in McAllen, Texas. Which is only a few miles from the border wall.  

I love volunteering to do disaster recovery and going to unique places primarily with a group called (MDS) Mennonite Disaster Services, who in turn work with other large church organizations to help those in need. Organizations like (UMCOR) United Methodist Committee on Relief. This year it was to McAllen, Texas. And by the way, church affiliations don’t matter here. If you want to come, just be prepared to serve.

