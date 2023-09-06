Normally, this column is a third person piece about the things that are good or bad, right or wrong, with the world.
This month, I have a deeply personal testimony to share.
Alongside my column here, I also edit the Pendleton Times, as well as the Shinnston News and Harrison County Journal. As a perfectionist when it comes to things I am responsible for doing well, I put in six to seven days a week to make these papers the best they possibly can be. Anyone who saw me before this month could rightfully assume that I did not place my health as my highest priority.
On Aug. 9, one day before my wedding anniversary, two days before I was set to receive three West Virginia Press Association awards, my life changed completely.
I felt it coming as I drove down Kizer Gap Road toward Franklin. It started as persistent soreness under my left shoulder. The pain gradually intensified as it migrated to the left half of my chest. Kizer Gap Road has no cellular signal, so I had to drive 20 more minutes to Franklin before I could call for the help I knew I needed.
Franklin is a small, quiet town that resembles Mayberry more than almost any town I have ever seen. The railroad and early Industrial Revolution passed it by, leaving a community dependent on farming, boasting a historic downtown and rows of beautifully restored old Victorian homes. My office at the Times is in the center of town, across from the diner at which I have consumed far too many hamburgers and other delicious food.
I pulled into the hardware store parking lot next door and went into the office. By now, the pain was intense. I have had a slight heart attack before, but this felt much different. I called my wife first because I knew once I called 911, I may not be able to reach her again.
I called 911, went on the front stoop by Main Street, locked up, and leaned against the facade to wait for help.
Help came immediately in the person of Dave Ellis, captain of the rescue squad. He was on his way to the Pendleton County High School football practice as one of his many duties. Dave and I spoke often on the sidelines as I covered games last fall. I saw him sprinting toward me, bag in hand.
He started treating me and asked where I wanted to go. I weakly said “Petersburg” because it was closest to my wife. He shook his head and said, “No, you’re going to Rockingham.” Almost unable to speak at this point, I asked him to call my wife for me and let her know.
Next thing I knew, I was in an ambulance barreling out U.S. 33 at impossible speeds. The EMTs amazingly got two IV needles in my arm, both on the first try. Then things got worse. Much worse.
As we neared the top of Shenandoah Mountain, I felt it. The pain hit me like a Mack truck. I sat up in the gurney, balled my fists, and growled so as not to scream.
I knew what was happening to me. I accepted the fact that I was going to die.
As the EMT shouted “Morphine!” I prayed to Jesus Christ. I thanked him for a remarkable life, doing remarkable things that I never could have imagined doing growing up. I thanked him for the love of a great wife and terrific children and my incredible family.
I then humbly asked Jesus Christ to spare me.
We got to the ER at Rockingham. I turned to the first man who came up to me and calmly said, “This is it. I’m done.”
He scolded me, saying, “don’t talk like that.” I then unceremoniously threw up all over the ER floor as they pumped fentanyl into me.
After that, I remember very little. One point that does stick in my mind came when the doctors were at a loss on what to do next. Their decision was one more blessing in my favor, starting with Dave finding me so quickly.
I later found out that I had a blood clot blockage. The cardiologists informed me that they never saw one so massive or so hardened. Another inch or so and death would have been immediate. An RN on the day before I got out said I had minutes when I got there.
Working through the hands of the medical professionals, Jesus Christ gave me the gift of another life. He spared me despite my sins of pride and of not taking care of the body He gave me almost 50 years ago. I learned through reflection that the seven deadly sins are not necessarily always a moral issue, but a warning to live life mentally and physically in moderation so that we can stay here as long as we can for the people who need us.
People say that I must have a greater purpose for Christ to have spared me. I used to think of grand things that God meant me to do. I now simply think that if that purpose is to take care of my family, that is purpose enough for me.
I now live my life in such a way as to be worthy of the precious gift Christ gave me. I have no regrets over things I should have, or could have, done differently. I simply have resolved to take control and do things right going forward.
Ever since, I have lost 25 pounds through eating right. I feel joy every day because I am still here.
I tell my kids I love them a lot more often.
Stephen Smoot served as Eastern Panhandle Regional Director for Congressman Alex Mooney, Director of Academic Programs at National Journalism Center in Washington D.C., and taught US, Western, Ancient, and West Virginia history in both the Marshall and West Virginia University systems. He earned his PhD in history from West Virginia University in 2011 and lives with his family in Purgitsville.
