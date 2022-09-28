The discovery of the Keller Hotel registers provided an interesting look into the past of Romney, its people and the visitors. The Keller Hotel was located on the northeast corner of Main and Grafton Street, where the Bank of Romney Community Building is located. Throughout the years, the hotel had different names including the Armstrong House, Keller Hotel and Keller’s Century Hotel. The property was eventually sold and the original structure was razed. In 1914, the New Century Hotel opened on the same site.
The 13 volumes of the hotel registers were stored in an attic. They were well preserved and were easily scanned. The 1st volume began in 1854 and the last volume ended in 1909. There were many years missing in between. During the Civil War, only 3 pages were in existence. Those listed the names of members of the 22nd Pennsylvania and the 5th W. Va. Cavalry, both Union troops. Their stay was on Dec. 21, 1864, and the next entry isn’t until February of 1866. Needless to say, the war wasn’t good for business in Romney.
Guests coming to the hotel were asked to sign the register book. In those days, an ink pen located on the desk next to an inkwell was used for this purpose. Using an ink pen in those days required some skill as to allow the ink to flow freely onto the page. Often that didn’t happen. Included in most of the register books was an inkblot page between each page to be pressed on the ink signature as not to blur the opposing page.
This is an inkblot page of the 1907-09 Keller’s Century Hotel Register Book.
W. R. Hill, Druggist located Main Street, next to the Court House. Known in my time as Bud’s Rexall.
M. W. Mercereau, Dealer in Lumber and Anthracite Coal located near Depot (closer to the railroad).
C. H. Cookus Harness Shop located on Main Street near Parker House. Parker House was located on the southwest corner of Main and Marsham Street, where the present-day Walgreens is located.
W. G. Gutherie, dealer in Books, etc. located Main Street opposite Courthouse. Most likely the old Kuykendall store, now short-term residence housing. In my day, Ebert’s 5 & 10.
The Racket Store, Dry Goods, etc. Bergdoll’s Busy Corner, opposite hotel. Present day Sheetz.
Racey & Gutherie Furniture – pianos, etc. Undertaking a specialty located opposite Parker House. This was located on the northwest corner of Main & Marsham Street. Present Day Advanced Auto, previously the Western Auto Building. The undertaking business was located north on Marsham Street about 150 feet.
H. C. Cooper, dealer in Engines, etc., located Cor. Lombard Street & Long Alley, Romney. A bit of a mystery to me where this was located as both of these streets no longer exist. I do know that Mr. Cooper owned property in the northern part of Romney along Rosemary Lane to School Street.
W. N. Gutherie, dealer in Feed, etc. Located B & O Depot. Delivery wagon to all parts of Romney daily. The Gutherie family were entrepreneurs with many different businesses in Romney, Springfield and the Levels area.
T. J. Orndorff, Fine Monuments and all kinds of cemetery work. Located Main Street near Parker House. This monument company was located on the east side of Marsham Street next to the current Romney Diner. The building is now empty and was previously the V.F.W.
A. B. C. Whitacre dealer in Grain, Ground Feed. Main Street; also had a location at the B&O Depot.
H. G. Houser, Fine Harness and Saddlery. Main Street opposite Courthouse. This would have been located directly across Main Street from the Courthouse. Property remained in the Houser family for many years. It was in later years an appliance and electric repair shop located next door to the Alpine Theatre.
James C. Heath, Meat Market, Main Street. Another mystery, and he had 2 shops.
Geo. H. Newhouse, practical Horseshoer & Blacksmith, located near Union Supply Company, Romney. I believe this was located on South Grafton Street south of the aforementioned Racket Store.
Over the years Romney has lost many old buildings. Let us strive to keep the ones we have.
