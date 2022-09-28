Dan Oates

The discovery of the Keller Hotel registers provided an interesting look into the past of Romney, its people and the visitors. The Keller Hotel was located on the northeast corner of Main and Grafton Street, where the Bank of Romney Community Building is located. Throughout the years, the hotel had different names including the Armstrong House, Keller Hotel and Keller’s Century Hotel. The property was eventually sold and the original structure was razed. In 1914, the New Century Hotel opened on the same site.

The 13 volumes of the hotel registers were stored in an attic. They were well preserved and were easily scanned. The 1st volume began in 1854 and the last volume ended in 1909. There were many years missing in between. During the Civil War, only 3 pages were in existence. Those listed the names of members of the 22nd Pennsylvania and the 5th W. Va. Cavalry, both Union troops. Their stay was on Dec. 21, 1864, and the next entry isn’t until February of 1866. Needless to say, the war wasn’t good for business in Romney.

0928 op oates register.jpg
0928 op oates advertising.png

