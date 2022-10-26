To: My friends who live down the road;
I hope you are not too busy, a week from Tuesday (Nov. 8), to do me a favor and help save our country. It’s a nice country, be a shame if anything should happen to it, and it is very much under attack. It needs our help.
Don’t worry, I’m not going to ask you to fight in Ukraine or spend a year ministering to desperate people in Bangladesh or Florida. I’m going to ask you to take 15 minutes out of your day and vote. Because our votes are the only weapon that can slay these dragons that are threatening the wellbeing of our republic.
It is unusual for a national election not including the presidency to be so fraught with significance for our future. But 2 problems have reared up in our country’s path recently that not only threaten our wellbeing, but potentially the continued existence of our democracy. They are not the only or even the worst problems confronting us, but they are the ones that confront us now, and the ones we can fix – next Tuesday.
Problem Number One is that the women of this country, in large and increasing numbers, are being subjected to an iron dictatorship over their reproductive health choices. For half a century, the country had been content with a set of rights and regulations hammered out by the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade – a remarkable 80 percent of the American people said they wanted that arrangement to continue. This year, the Supreme Court threw it out, unleashing anti-abortion forces all over the country who are enacting Draconian bans on the procedure. Hundreds of candidates for public office are promising more – more bans in more states, fewer exceptions, a national ban so that if a state wanted to loosen the restrictions it couldn’t.
Unlike many of the problems we face, the solution to this one is simple (not to be confused with easy). All we have to do is make sure the people elected to Congress want to represent the overwhelming majority of us who want to see the terms and conditions of Roe v. Wade enacted by the Congress and thus made the law of the land again.
Problem Number Two: A small but raucous minority of Americans has decided not to accept the results of elections that they lose, but to change those results by any means available to them, including armed violence. They proclaimed the results of the 2020 presidential election to be completely fraudulent, without producing a shred of evidence or even explaining how it was done. They filed 60 lawsuits alleging that something was wrong, and somehow the wrong man was declared to be president, and all 60 were thrown out of court for lack of evidence and in some cases coherence, to the sounds of loud, derisive laughter.
Rebuffed by the courts and by state election officials, the election deniers tried to prevent the U.S. Congress from certifying the election. About 2,000 of them swarmed the Capitol while the Congress was in session, some of them involved in vicious battles with Capitol Police. Although none was arrested at the scene, the FBI has tracked down and charged nearly half of them with a variety of serious crimes.
Now, several hundred election deniers are running for various state and federal offices, vowing to use their elective office to invalidate future elections whose outcomes they don’t like. It is not at all clear whether these candidates know enough about the system they profess to hate to disable it; several of them are running for secretary of state in their states, on the assumption that that office “runs” the election. In fact it is the local county clerks who run the elections, count the votes and keep the records. Still, the deniers promise mayhem. Again, the solution is simple. Don’t elect any of them.
Conveniently, the people who promise tyranny over abortions and bedlam in our elections (and a “civil war” if they don’t get their way) are pretty much the same people.
So join me please, come Nov. 8, in sacrificing a quarter hour of your time and an ounce or two of inconvenience in order to save our Republic. But if a golf game or a hair appointment intervenes, and it’s just too hard to fit it in, I will understand. And I will never speak to you again while I live.
