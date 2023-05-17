Just around the corner from Augusta, down Ford Hill Road, through the green gate and under a grove of old oak trees, sits the Denver School. Built in the 1800s, the simple one-room schoolhouse has long been a center of the community.
The heat from the Hazelwood stove, water fetched from the house down the road, and a separate outhouse for girls and boys provided the children’s basic needs for their day of learning. The boards of the back wall were painted black to serve as the chalkboard. Each child had a drinking cup on a shelf for water and a spot to put their lunch pail.
“We also played games like Anti-I-Over, Prisoner’s Base and Fox and Goose.” Bob Smith recalled his time at the school. “We played ball across the creek and in the open field.”
Bob knows the one-room schoolhouse well. He attended the school from 1944 to 1952. His parents and their siblings also learned at the Denver School.
“In 1948, the 4-H Club, the Denver Skyrockets, started meeting here during school,” Bob remembers. “They also helped maintain the building.”
The small building was the classroom for many local families like Loy, Smith, Hott, Pepper, Malick, Swisher, Wolford, Poland and Wilson, to name a few. Covering eight grades in one room, many children along Ford Hill Road were educated there.
“All eight grades were taught in the same room. You heard the lesson eight times,” Bob laughed. “If you didn’t have the knowledge by then, there wasn’t much hope for you.”
Like many students who graduated from the one-room schoolhouses, Bob went on to attend Romney High School. He graduated from West Virginia University and eventually got his teaching certificate.
Bob taught for many years in Hampshire County Schools. The retired school teacher continues to share his incredible knowledge. Bob occasionally guides one-room schoolhouse tours with the Members of the Hampshire Association of Retired School Employees.
The one-room schoolhouse was a common education foundation in the early 1900s. Every community had a school where children could reach it on foot. There were about 100 small schools across Hampshire County, with five located along Ford Hill Road.
The Denver school closed in 1952 as the one-room schools were consolidated into the new three-room Grassy Lick School. Today the wood frame building serves as the Denver Community Center. Bob is one of the three trustees that manage the upkeep and use of the building.
There are several Hampshire County one-room schoolhouses still standing. These remnants of our past education system are museums, private residents, hunting camps or community buildings. Several former pupils and teachers reunite at the schools to celebrate and remember the simpler life.
Bob hopes to have another reunion of the Denver School alumni where they can set up tables under the old oaks and share a meal. As the memories of those schooled in one-room buildings fade, it is good to know that folks are gathering to share their stories just Around the Corner.
With a farm background and degrees from West Virginia University in forestry and entomology, Peter Wood completed his 30-year career as a science communicator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Now retired and living full-time in Hampshire County, he is exploring our rivers, forests and communities to share their stories.
