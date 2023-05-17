Peter Wood

Just around the corner from Augusta, down Ford Hill Road, through the green gate and under a grove of old oak trees, sits the Denver School. Built in the 1800s, the simple one-room schoolhouse has long been a center of the community.

Bob Smith

Bob Smith stands beside the Denver School he attended from 1944 to 1952.

The heat from the Hazelwood stove, water fetched from the house down the road, and a separate outhouse for girls and boys provided the children’s basic needs for their day of learning. The boards of the back wall were painted black to serve as the chalkboard. Each child had a drinking cup on a shelf for water and a spot to put their lunch pail.

