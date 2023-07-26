I turned 28 on Sunday. It was a lovely day of rest and inner peace, but an existential crisis swayed my spirit the week before.
I know I am luckier than most. I am (somewhat) healthy. I have a warm home. I always have food in my belly. I have a partner who cherishes me, friends who care for me and pets who bring me absolute joy. And even with the never-ending stress of money, I’m in the top 10 percent compared to the rest of the world.
Still, a heavy weight always drops me to my knees, begging, “But could you do more?”
My mother always hoped I’d become some fancy lawyer or doctor. I don’t blame her for her high standards. That lady has sacrificed a lot to own a lovely three-bedroom house in a nice suburban neighborhood on the Eastern Shore.
Regardless of how many of you feel about immigration, she is the living embodiment of the American Dream. A single young mother who did not even graduate high school sought opportunity here in the late 90s, taught herself English, paid her bills on time, stayed out of trouble and even though she was turned down for home loans with a good credit score, she came out on top – with no help from the government. After many renovations, that home has more than tripled in value since she bought it. She even owns her own cleaning business.
According to Forbes, nearly 40 percent of homes in the U.S. are free and clear of mortgages. The hardest-working woman I know is proudly in the 40 percent. That would have been a nearly impossible accomplishment back in Mexico. She is now happily married and on her way to attaining a green card. A happier daughter could not exist.
That brings me to my focus this week.
I used to have friends, ironically the ones who never bothered to travel outside of their own state, who constantly hated on the U.S. and just the world in general.
While America has its imperfections, many people forget that other countries are much, much worse. My people back home are trafficked left and right. Coke bottles are more readily available than clean drinking water. Drug cartels are stealing land from farmers. Journalists are “mysteriously” murdered (or go missing) when they actually do their jobs. I can go on.
When I find myself complaining about minor inconveniences, I have to remind myself that this is the life I chose for myself. I have it much easier than most. Therefore, I try to balance gently high standards for myself... with an emphasis on gentleness.
I could lie to myself and say that I am perfect just the way I am. I mean, we all are. God doesn’t make mistakes, right? But we can always improve. For ourselves and the people we love. What fun would it be to settle for less, to let ourselves become diluted over time? What fun is it to become bitter and complain about everything? It might entertain other unhappy people, but that is not the crew I am trying to hang out with. I have had enough.
I guess where I am going with this is that it’s crazy easy to find something to complain about. Life will always throw something unexpected at us. But it’s our reaction that really determines the outcome. It’s easy to blame the government (I, too, grow more enraged with top corrupt politicians) or individual people and incidents for our suffering. But, like it or not, life is what we make it. What do we benefit from complaining all day? From lowering our standards for ourselves?
It all starts internally, by taking action early on things we care about, not when our surroundings are already crumbling to pieces (though it’s never too late).
I’m not sure why our current culture is so obsessed with us accepting ourselves the way that we are unconditionally. I grow suspicious. Why this love for aggressive yet passive acceptance? Who is targeting this mentality to us and why? Who benefits from us thinking this way? That is not how real movements happen. If we want to see real change and reach our goals, it has to start with our annoying persistence and gently high standards.
Kenia left Baltimore’s city life for Purgitsville in the summer of 2022. She relishes spending time outdoors with her wild animals and exploring Appalachian land with her Joshua.
