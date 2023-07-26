Kenia Itzep 2023

I turned 28 on Sunday. It was a lovely day of rest and inner peace, but an existential crisis swayed my spirit the week before.

I know I am luckier than most. I am (somewhat) healthy. I have a warm home. I always have food in my belly. I have a partner who cherishes me, friends who care for me and pets who bring me absolute joy. And even with the never-ending stress of money, I’m in the top 10 percent compared to the rest of the world.   

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.