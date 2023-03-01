Hillenbrand

The House began what are known as “Split” sessions this past week, a historical time-saving tool that has us back on the Floor at the end of each day, typically around 6 p.m., to process the work done during the day by both chambers. We also began Saturday sessions, which also help expedite the process as we enter the final stretch of this regular Legislative session.

The biggest news this past week was the announcement that the Governor, the Senate and House have agreed on a “Tax” bill, House Bill (HB) 2526, as amended by the Senate, which may be signed into law by the time you read this. The current projection for our budget surplus for this fiscal year is $1.8B, $500M more than last year. Many may recall that I campaigned on doing something with our huge and growing budget surplus, either by cutting taxes, increasing spending where needed most or both. This compromise plan returns over $750 million to West Virginians by a major cut to our personal income tax, a rebate of the car tax, a 50 percent rebate of the property tax on machinery and inventory to small businesses, and tax credits to disabled Veterans.

