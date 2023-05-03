Yesterday was my birthday, the beginning of a new decade.
The family that remains to me isn’t big on birthday presents, but my sister and brother surprised me by sending an assortment of photos and letters – relics of the early years before life sent us our separate ways.
Included were letters my 26-year-old father wrote home from the U.S.S. Massachusetts, the battleship on which he served in the South Pacific (yes, I really am that old).
I was his first child, and as he rejoiced in the beginnings of his own small family, I can see the decision coming that placed us in the small town where I grew up.
My parents were World War II style drop-outs. My father completed his military service, but refused to return to his job at Socony-Mobil Oil in Providence, moving instead to a small town in New Hampshire he had discovered on ski trips.
Mother and I arrived in Campton Village when I was barely a year old. Dad joined us as soon as he finished his military service.
Dad worked as a welder on the maintenance crew of a small textile bobbin factory. My mother was a stay-at-home housewife.
They bought a house and a car, and raised and educated three children – all on my father’s salary, plus what we kids could earn working summers.
Dad was promoted eventually, receiving a modest raise that did not affect our standard of living much. We could celebrate payday with broiled chuck steak, but continued to live on cheap hamburger, macaroni and baked beans for the rest of the month.
Yet all three of us got to follow our dreams, without the huge financial burdens that weigh down so many students today.
Granted, there were some bumps in the road. Sending my sister (the youngest) to art school in Boston required everyone to pitch in. My brother joined Navy ROTC to get his tuition paid, and I set aside work on a Ph.D. dissertation in English literature for a job as a library subject specialist that paid enough to cover my sister’s rent and art supplies.
It all worked out. My sister became a commercial artist, I completed my dissertation (and ended up happily teaching library and information science instead of English), and my brother stayed in the Navy, retiring as a commander.
The world seemed full of opportunity, and we never lacked what we needed to seek our places in it – but as we consider our grandchildren’s prospects, I worry that things have changed.
The average worker earns so little now compared to what education costs. We are looking at college or vocational education savings for a granddaughter just starting school, and can’t help but think working families like hers are being left behind.
According to Wikipedia, CEOs earned about 20 times the lowest paid worker’s salary in the 1950s. By 2022, this increased to 399 times the average worker’s salary, the Economic Policy Institute reports.
People with jobs like my father’s can no longer afford to put that much aside, while the cost of education keeps going up.
I see web estimates of $33,000 for trade school, and well over $100,000 for college. A few months ago a survey reported only one in three Americans had $400 set aside for an emergency.
I’m grateful to have been born when I was. I never had to question if I could afford to get the education I needed to do what I wanted.
But I worry about our granddaughters, and the whole generation of which they are a part.
Sydney Maurer has lived or taught in 16 states (two in Brazil) and Washington, D.C. She now makes her home in Augusta.
