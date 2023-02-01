If all of your nearest neighbors put their houses up for sale, and all of those houses were bought by families of a race different from your own, would you think about moving? If it could be proven that nearly all of the babies “saved” by the new anti-abortion legislation would be of minority races, would you reconsider your position on the legislation? If you were a business owner (or maybe you are), and you were handed two, practically identical applications for a job you’d advertised, and on one was a name that is perceived as being “Black” (e.g. Jamal or Lakisha), and on the other was a name like Emily or Greg, for example, would the name influence your hiring decision in any way? (Field studies say you probably would.) Have you noticed that a lot of smart people are Asian, and athletic people are African American? Did you think that was because of their race?
Perhaps you can honestly answer “no” to all these questions, but the research says that the majority of U.S. citizens cannot.
The dogma: “America is not a racist nation.” (Senator Tim Scott in response to President Biden’s 2021 State of the Union address.)
Definition: racism – a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race. (Merriam-Webster Dictionary)
America does not have a caste system (like India’s), and America does not have apartheid (like South Africa), so in that sense, America is not a racist country. Nevertheless, racism, whether past or present, needs to be addressed in this country.
In West Virginia, specifically, Black men are incarcerated at 3.8 times the rate White men are (according to a March 2022 article in stacker.com), and Black children are suspended in schools twice as often as their White peers” (according to the Mountain State Spotlight). Twenty-nine percent of African Americans in WV live in poverty, yet they make up less than 10 percent of the population (according to worldpopulationreview.com).
Whether past or present, the reasons for the above statistics all stem from racism.
For example, People of Color are not genetically inferior to White people in terms of intellect. According to an article about “The Black-White Test Score Gap: Why It Persists and What Can Be Done,” by the Brookings Institute, “[W]hen Black or mixed-race children are raised in White rather than Black homes, their pre-adolescent test scores rise dramatically.”
“Poverty begets poverty” is, perhaps, a large reason why racial minorities are still not equal to Whites in terms of financial status, economic achievement and educational outcomes.
Likewise, there is no data to prove that African American people are athletically superior genetically. The genetic differences within a population are far greater than the genetic differences between populations. In The Guardian, Arwa Mahdawi writes, “While it is true that Black athletes make up the majority of more popular professional sports such as football and basketball, when one takes into account the demographics of baseball, hockey, soccer, golf, tennis, gymnastics and other professional sports, it becomes increasingly evident that what Black people actually dominate are the sports that they have access to.”
Neither are Black people more inclined to use drugs (according to a 2018 National Survey on Drug Use by SAMHSA, percentages were 6.9 percent of Black or African Americans vs. 7.7 percent of Whites).
If you started 100 yards behind someone else in a relay race, and at the end of the race, your team lost, wouldn’t you cry foul? Life is a relay race, and many people of minority races, in this country, started way behind their White counterparts through no fault of their own. Righting this wrong will help everyone, because we, as Americans will benefit from the skills, knowledge and talents of all Americans, instead of just a select few. Sweeping it under the rug just perpetuates the status quo.
Alyson Reeves has a Ph.D. in Mathematics and an M.S. in Computer Science, both from Cornell University. She worked in research in those fields for 25 years at the Center for Computing Sciences before retiring to Levels, following in her parents’ footsteps. Her interests include dogs, hiking, music, cooking, and most recently, vermiculture.
