Alyson Reeves

If all of your nearest neighbors put their houses up for sale, and all of those houses were bought by families of a race different from your own, would you think about moving?  If it could be proven that nearly all of the babies “saved” by the new anti-abortion legislation would be of minority races, would you reconsider your position on the legislation?  If you were a business owner (or maybe you are), and you were handed two, practically identical applications for a job you’d advertised, and on one was a name that is perceived as being “Black” (e.g. Jamal or Lakisha), and on the other was a name like Emily or Greg, for example, would the name influence your hiring decision in any way?  (Field studies say you probably would.) Have you noticed that a lot of smart people are Asian, and athletic people are African American? Did you think that was because of their race?

Perhaps you can honestly answer “no” to all these questions, but the research says that the majority of U.S. citizens cannot.  

