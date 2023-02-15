And just like that, half of the 2023 Regular Legislative session is behind us as we race toward the last day of the session, March 11. The official tally of House and Senate bills introduced as of Feb. 10 was just shy of 2,000, which we are sure to exceed by the new bill submission deadline on Valentine’s Day.
I myself am the lead or co-sponsor for over 50 bills, not including two bills I submitted for introduction this past Friday, including one intended to address the countless tires littering our otherwise beautiful West Virginia landscape.
Once a bill is “introduced,” it typically will be referred to one or two appropriate committees for review and amendment as needed; but this is where there is a big bottleneck. Depending on the bill, the discussion in committee lasts anywhere from a few minutes to more than an hour; each. Some committee meetings can address as many as 10 bills in a single meeting, while at other times only three or four bills get tackled.
Consequentially, ultimately only a handful of bills go before the full House for a vote. At the end of last week 172 bills, less than one in 10, had passed either the House or the Senate. Only 19 bills, less than one in a hundred, had passed both chambers, and the Governor had signed seven. Sometimes it takes several Legislative Sessions for a good bill to become law.
Perhaps the most contentious bill this past week was HB2882. When I ran for office, I promised that I would be a good steward of our tax dollars, trying to reduce taxes where we can, and making sound investments in our people and infrastructure.
After much research and a few one-on-one meetings, I concluded that the investment that HB2882 will make in Form Energy is just that: an investment that is good legislation for all of West Virginia. As stated by my colleague Delegate Erikka Storch “A rising tide lifts all boats.” Additionally, HB2882 had funding for the Broadband Development Fund.
We also passed House Bill 2002, which if it becomes law will increase the current adoption tax credit from $4,000 to $5,000. HB2002 will also allow adoptive children to participate in the state’s early intervention services such as: Birth to Three, Right from the Start and Drug Free Moms and Babies.
This past week the Judiciary Committee, on which I sit, heard some heart wrenching testimony about the consequences of DUI passing HB3302, which recognizes an unborn child as a distinct victim in a DUI causing death or serious injury to the full House. We also passed from both the Judiciary Committee and the full House an updated Distracted Driving Act HB2218 which was passed to the Senate overwhelmingly and bipartisanly.
There are a total of 20 House committees, and most Delegates are assigned to about four. One committee that I am not assigned to, but I work closely with is the Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services. Consequently, I am a co-sponsor and advocate for both HB3153 and HB3266, both of which are intended to help fund volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services providers.
The Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security committee passed several bills this past week that will benefit our military – past and present – and law enforcement personnel. Frequently our discussion in the Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security committee focuses on providing needed support and help for Veterans vice simply providing handouts. Although not original, I have said several times in committee, “Veterans want and need a ‘Hand Up,’ not a ‘Hand-Out.’” The Veterans’ Caucus that I formed at the beginning of the session was working overtime this week to propose updates to West Virginia’s Veterans Hiring Preference legislation. This was the final bill I submitted for introduction this week.
As someone who, up until now, has intentionally avoided politics all my life this has been a very educational experience. I would encourage any student in grades 6 through 12, even those who want to avoid politics and become an engineer like myself, to consider coming to the Capitol for a day to get some firsthand experience as a Legislative Page. For more information on the Page program go to: https://joint.wvlegislature.gov/page-program/
It was great to see and spend some time with Hampshire County Circuit Court Clerk Sonja Embry and Deputy Clerk Loretta Spencer here in the Capitol this past week. If you are in Charleston, please stop in and say “hello.” My office in the Capitol Building #1 is room 218E. Alternatively, I can be reached at 304-340-3176 or Rick.Hillenbrand@WVHouse.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.