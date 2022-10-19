Just around the corner from Pin Oak, along Critton Owl Hollow Road is the home of Sam Herrmann, her husband Joe, and 10 Coopworth sheep.
Their cabin is nestled in the quiet woods with a pasture down below for the sheep. It’s also home of Sam’s business of beautifully hand-crafted sweaters, scarves and hats.
It’s been a long journey for Sam from her first ventures living in a rustic cabin to a 1-woman business in the Hollow.
“Well, I had no plans, but I knew I did not want to live in the city,” Sam recalled. It was the 1970s, on a chance visit to West Virginia with a friend, she fell in love with its beauty. Through a series of encounters with friends of friends, she was offered an opportunity as a full-time caretaker of an old cabin – with no running water.
“I just said, ‘Wow it is so beautiful here, I can do this.’” Sam rolled up her sleeves to work on improving the small cabin and making West Virginia her home.
It wasn’t long before Sam met Joe and started their adventure together.
“We had our luxuries,” Joe laughed. “We had an outdoor shower using a watering can on a knotted rope and heated the water on the wood stove.”
Sam and Joe are creative and hard-working. They used their skills to build their home. They are also well-known, talented musicians – but that is a whole other article.
They had twin boys in 1988 and decided it was time for a new home on the property – with running water. The house was built with love and care using local lumber cut by sawyer Wesley Hiett from a farm on the North River.
Homesteading takes a lot of grit, hard work and a bit of money.
“You try a lot of things to make a living when you are self-employed,” Sam remarked. Farming was the next step in their journey.
“We started with milk goats,” Sam remembers. “It was a love-hate relationship with the goats; we never had the right fence to keep them in.”
The final straw came when the goats got into their garden and ate all the cabbages.
“Joe was like ‘Ahhhhh!’…. I said, ‘OK, they are out of here!’” Sam laughs.
Sheep were a better fit for their farm. Sam was a budding fiber artist, learning how to spin, and getting sheep was the perfect addition.
“The sheep came about 25 years ago when we inherited a ewe and her lamb,” Sam detailed. The first sheep were the Romney breed. Today, her flock comprises Coopworth bred, a cross of Border Leicester and Romney.
Sam loves the process of creating works of art from sheep to sweaters. It starts with shearing the sheep in the spring. Until recently Calvin McCutcheon sheared their sheep.
“Shearing day is always a great day,” Sam grinned. “Calvin is a bit of a character and has sheared over 100,000 sheep.”
The fleece from the sheared sheep is blended with mohair and spun into yarn to Sam’s specifications by a woolen mill in Pennsylvania. Sam hand-dyes the wool on the farm, creates the designs and knits her wool into wearable fashion.
Sam offers her West Virginia wool products on her samspun.com website and at the Ice house Gallery in Berkeley Springs. Sam also sells her products in person at festivals like the Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival, and the Fall Fiber Festival in Montpelier Station, Virginia.
As the weather turns colder, it is good to know there are warm, beautiful hand-crafted sweaters created just around the corner.
With a farm background and degrees from West Virginia University in forestry and entomology, Peter Wood completed his 30-year career as a science communicator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Now retired and living full-time in Hampshire County, he is exploring our rivers, forests and communities to share their stories.
