Kenia Itzep 2023

It has been about a year since I made my move to Hampshire County permanent. I’m happy to announce that I am finally starting to grasp my sense of “home” here – something that was lost when I moved to the States 20 years ago.

My fiancé moved here first; he placed his money, soul and sweat into fixing up what used to be a deteriorating, forgotten shell of a cabin. It still needs A LOT of work and maintenance – but what doesn’t?

