It has been about a year since I made my move to Hampshire County permanent. I’m happy to announce that I am finally starting to grasp my sense of “home” here – something that was lost when I moved to the States 20 years ago.
My fiancé moved here first; he placed his money, soul and sweat into fixing up what used to be a deteriorating, forgotten shell of a cabin. It still needs A LOT of work and maintenance – but what doesn’t?
We have found the sense of adventure we were looking for. Our days can be long – we don’t really have “days off,” but there is still a lot of “nothingness” that we enjoy, like staring at our birds and rabbits (always wishing we knew what was going through their minds) and hiking (falling, really) down our steep mountain into the South Branch Potomac River. When it comes to building a fence around our house, though – that’s all him; I have little patience for power tools and building things that require real effort. I’m a millennial, and we’re lazy, as you all know.
In a world that often feels like it’s rapidly ending, moving here feels like everything is only beginning – budding, waiting to bloom.
Sure, West Virginia has its troubles, but there is a mix of rebellious freedom and undefeatable hope that comes with living here that I adore. We have no option but to move forward.
I’ll never be “from here,” but I will take the description of “hillbilly” with pride any day. Yes, I love wearing obnoxious heels and dancing to “Jeep’s Blues.” But I also eat my salads with my fingers. My shoes are always dirty. I don’t flinch when I step on duck poop. I love the thrill of riding a dirt bike on gravel. And it took me 27 long years to consider guns as intricate pieces of functional art.
The tune of green frogs, groaning pines and lively birds – I get it. It’s almost heaven.
It’s common sense that tuning in to nature can bring us happiness, but science is finally coming around to back it up.
For example, lots of research suggests that bugs and soil profoundly improve our physical and mental health. We all know this; I mean, have you ever met a gloomy gardener? (See Sally Mullins in section C for reference.)
Specifically, when we are exposed to bacteria (mycobacterium vaccae) found in healthy soil – not dirt; there is a difference – research has revealed that m. vaccae activates brain cells that produce serotonin, the “happy” chemical in both humans and mice. (Low serotonin levels are linked to OCD, bipolar disorder, depression, aggression, anxiety and many other not so “happy” disorders.) This doesn’t mean we can just grab a handful of pine needles and have all our problems solved. We have to be present. We have to listen to what nature has to say to us and really listen to its advice.
It is a tremendous privilege knowing I can step out of my house barefoot and throw my woes (and hands) into a thick patch of moss.
But we can’t just take, take, take. If Mother Nature makes us happy, why not return that happiness back? To her and the community she loves.
Let’s have picnics. Let’s share our sorrows with our tree friends. Let’s garden. Let’s get creative with outdoor activities for our children (or ourselves – it’s never too late to have fun). Let’s be less wasteful. Let’s pick up trash when we see it (safely, of course).
More importantly, let’s open our arms to those with fewer opportunities, those who are struggling. Let’s understand them. Ditch the disdain and arrogance. I mean, what progress do we genuinely expect to see when we constantly point fingers and disrespect each other? Mountaineers will always be wild, wonderful and free – but let’s work together and set an example for a nation that constantly underestimates us.
Kenia left Baltimore’s city life for Purgitsville in the summer of 2022. She relishes spending time outdoors with her wild animals and exploring Appalachian land with her Joshua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.