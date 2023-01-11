To start the new year, my plan was to write a stereotypical, “new year, new me” post and detail all the fallacies that people utter during the last week or so of the year, and into the first month of the new year. We all know most fall short of maintaining their goals. But with the happenings over Christmas, I couldn’t manage to thaw out the ice that coated some people’s hearts this year.
This holiday season brought more layers of clothes than any of us could have imagined. I figure most of us were dressed like Ralphie’s little brother in “A Christmas Story” to make even the simplest of journeys, such as from the living room to the kitchen.
OK, so it wasn’t THAT cold inside; but man, oh man, did it feel like it.
Many places saw temperatures in the sub-zero range, which is most definitely not the norm (insert random global warming comment here) for our Appalachia home. We were fortunate, however, that the arctic system that pushed through from the west didn’t give us the flash freeze that other areas experienced. In fact, the record was broken for the largest temperature drop in a single hour span in Cheyenne, Wyo., when it dropped from 43 degrees to zero in just 60 minutes.
There was one thing that dropped faster than the temperature did however, and that was the electric lines. Granted, just a week before the chilling storm hit, we experienced several thousand people out because of the ice storm that barreled through our area. Many folks took to the Internet to express their discontent with the electric company and voiced their displeasure of living life as if it was 1751 (Ben Franklin is credited with inventing electricity in 1752).
How does all this fit my “boiling” narrative? Well, my theory is that propane displaced the oxygen in the air. You see, propane has a boiling point of -44 degrees. No, it wasn’t that cold, but I had to come up with some sort of an explanation, I mean, how else could people be so upset during the holidays?
People had the audacity to question why their electric hadn’t been restored. As if THEIR power was more important than someone else’s, and as if the workers didn’t want to spend their holiday time at home.
The holidays are a time for families to gather, friends to visit, children to dream and make memories, and for everyone in general, to just be the better version of themselves. There are always external influences that affect our thoughts and decisions, as well as our personalities.
Unfortunately, the cold weather afforded a few too many folks the opportunity to forget to count their blessings. Yes, it WAS cold – really cold. Yes, it was not fun sitting in the dark for several days. Yes, bad things happened like trees onto cars and busted water pipes.
But the harsh reality is, there was still so much GOOD to relish in, instead of choosing to bash the folks that were out working to make your lives better.
The folks from the power company, tree trimming companies, line companies, etc., were out working 16-hour days in the most miserable of conditions, away from their own families, doing their absolute best to get the lights back on. Most of us couldn’t stand to be outside for long enough to let the dog do its business in the yard, let alone 16 hours, in an elevated work surface, with 40 plus mph winds, and negative 30 or below wind chills.
All while this was occurring, most of us were nestled in our dark homes, under a few blankets, playing games or reading by candlelight. The cold winds kept at bay by exterior walls and R19 insulation. It was a perfect opportunity to get to know your family members again. No faces buried into iPads and cell phones. No tablets and no Wi-Fi. It was a flash back to simpler times when life and the world wasn’t so rushed and hectic.
No one likes to be inconvenienced by the lack of modern utilities. It’s hard to operate a smart home without Internet. But what if we made our homes smart in a different manor? Educate children on distant relatives. Talk about family tradition and why we do what we do, instead of just dashing from place to place, checking boxes, opening gifts, and not being able to take in the moment.
Again, just a few simple ideas to turn the negative situation of loss of power into a positive experience. Complaining online doesn’t do anyone any good.
Let’s also not forget about the family that lost their entire home on Christmas Eve, or the family that lost a loved one in the Unity Apartments fire just two weeks prior to Christmas. Let’s not forget the volunteers that gave up with their own families and kids to go help those in need.
There is so much to be thankful for in our small community. Even when the temps are so frigid, find a way to look for the good. The volunteers didn’t have to respond. The lineman could have all called in sick to stay home with their families. Instead, they worked, and they worked, and they worked, to get the lights on; and to keep everyone safe.
We’ll shockingly explore more into the electric issue on a national level next month, but for now; let’s hope it stays above -44 so the propane doesn’t boil into the air again.
And that my friends, is the boiling point.
Bryan Beverage is a firefighter-paramedic, flight paramedic, small business owner, husband, and father from Romney, with a master’s degree from West Virginia University – Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
