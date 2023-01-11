Bryan Beverage column logo

To start the new year, my plan was to write a stereotypical, “new year, new me” post and detail all the fallacies that people utter during the last week or so of the year, and into the first month of the new year. We all know most fall short of maintaining their goals. But with the happenings over Christmas, I couldn’t manage to thaw out the ice that coated some people’s hearts this year.

This holiday season brought more layers of clothes than any of us could have imagined. I figure most of us were dressed like Ralphie’s little brother in “A Christmas Story” to make even the simplest of journeys, such as from the living room to the kitchen.

