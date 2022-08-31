Tom Lewis

One of the biggest, loudest, most expensive scams ever perpetrated on the American people is underway right now and people seem not to recognize that it is, in fact, a scam. This despite the fact that they are being hammered with advertising promoting it 24/7. The TV ads feature broken down football quarterbacks and elderly actors and comedians pitching “Medicare Part C.”

(At the end of each spot there is a shot of a bunch of tiny type that, should you stop the playback, get a magnifying glass and read it – yes, I did – informs you that the sponsor of the ad is not, in fact, a government agency. In other words, when it says it is offering Medicare Part C, it is lying.)

