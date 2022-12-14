If you haven’t caught on by now, I’ve been trying to make some sort of reference to boiling water, attitudes, conversations and thought processes with each column I write. I’ve focused mainly, until now, on what leads up to reaching that boiling point, in whatever reference I’ve attempted to make.
As we approach the best time of the year, the holidays, I thought I’d attempt a little different angle.
You see, once water is boiled and it is turned to steam, it cannot ever be as it was before. Yes, as it cools, condensation will form, but the amount of water that has been lost in this process can never return to the pot in the same amount that was there before the heat was applied.
It is inevitable that uncomfortable and difficult conversations will arise when distant family members come to town. These conversations can be political, social, religious, etc.; you name it, it’s bound to happen that someone will not like another’s opinion. We’ve talked about how to handle this, how to be receptive, and how to make the conscious attempt to be respectful to others’ opinions.
But what happens when we fail? What happens when we don’t tolerate or appreciate that other side of the conversation. What happens when something is said that just can’t be taken back?
As we approach Christmas, I want you all to remember once you let those words, those actions, whatever it may be, out of the proverbial bag, they cannot be put back in. Even with the best efforts of rebuilding, just like the steam that has evaporated, there will never be the same amount to refill the damage that has been done.
Take the extra time to pause and consider what it is you’re about to say or do. How will this affect those around me? The last thing you want to do is hurt someone you love. It is easy to tune out the negativity from those outside of your immediate circle, but when the pain is caused by those closest to you, it is just worse.
Inversely, if you’re the one who has been hurt by someone in your closest circle; the 1st step in attempting to allow that steam to settle back down into the pot, collecting what pieces are left, is to turn off the heat. If the heat remains on high, the water will evaporate until this is nothing left but an empty pot. When it reaches that point, there’s nothing left to return. The sooner someone starts to make amends, the sooner the heat on the burner needs reduced.
Now granted, you can leave it on medium, hence, someone still being in, “hot water.” However, once the boiling is stopped, all that is left is still able to fill the pot. No one wants to be in hot water for long, so things have to get better, right?
You see, I bring this up because I have this wonderful opportunity to write once a month in the Review, and all the readers that buy the paper have a chance to read what I write if they so choose to indulge in my opinion.
This time of year we hear of all the stories with the Elf on the Shelf, Santa and Frosty, but do you recall…the most famous…no, not Rudolph; I’m talking about Jesus.
Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus; the most perfect example of forgiveness man has ever known. His story, which is often depicted in nativity scenes outdoors, is mentioned in several of the most famous Christmas carols that we all sing. People came from afar to visit, and they were bearing gifts. That is enough of a correlation to open the conversation of Jesus with your kids and explain that Christmas isn’t just about Santa.
I remember being a young child, looking forward to waking up Christmas morning to find full stockings, and presents upon presents under the tree. As I got older, I remember being annoyed having to go to Christmas Eve service. But now, as a parent – it all just makes so much more sense.
You see, nothing makes me smile more than giving to others. Giving to others can provide a satisfaction like none other. What you give doesn’t have to be monetary or even tangible; it simply must just be sincere. Give someone a hug, give someone praise, give someone a reason to smile. That contagious gift that can just keeps on giving. Find in your heart the grace needed to forgive others. Find the true meaning of the season. I think you may even be surprised to find that even the emptiest of pots that have been boiled out time after time, can still be refilled with this grace, this love and this forgiveness.
So, whether you engage into one of these notorious difficult conversations over the holidays or not, no matter what side of the argument you find yourself on, whether you’re mad at the actions of the other, or they’re mad at you; may you all find the peace, love, and forgiveness that matches that of what Christ did for us, literally giving His life so that we may live.
My gift to you this holiday season is an invitation. Search the church directory on the Hampshire Review’s website. There are 89 churches listed. Pick one, go learn the story of Jesus and truly have yourself a Merry Christmas.
And that my friends, is the boiling point.
Bryan Beverage is a firefighter-paramedic, flight paramedic, small business owner, husband, and father from Romney, with a master’s degree from West Virginia University – Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
