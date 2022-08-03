Among Jerry Seinfeld’s notable cultural contributions, hands down the most influential comes from the invented holiday of “Festivus.”
For those under the age of 40, Festivus was created by the father of character George Costanza, played by Jerry Stiller. Its rituals included using a bare metal pole instead of a tree and “feats of strength.”
He replaced joy and faith with “gathering the whole family to inform them of how they disappointed me” and “the airing of grievances.” Stiller’s character took the unpleasant byproducts of some family holidays and made them the entire focus.
Many younger students and teachers of history have also, unfortunately, adopted the Festivus model. Although one sees this very little in West Virginia yet, the momentum of the discipline has pushed it toward telling some students how disappointing their ancestors are and replacing a rich and complex tapestry of human stories with a mere airing of grievances.
Modern efforts to create a catch-all theory of history started with the philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a German philosopher whose career straddled the late Enlightenment and early Romantic eras of the late 1700s and early 1800s.
Inspired by Isaac Newton’s laws of physics, Hegel tried to describe an underlying structure in history that would explain all human development — a meta-history, if you will.
Other historians tried to follow with their own blanket explanations of human history, or at least their own national experience.
Progressive historian (by the standards of his day, anyway) Frederick Jackson Turner of the University of Wisconsin wrote that the American frontier experience explained almost everything about U.S. history and culture.
Karl Marx believed that economics defined and interpreted all human behavior. Many believed that history was entirely driven by the actions of leading men and women while the famous Lord Acton contended that this was never the case.
Some will naturally try to create order from entropy in any discipline, especially through categories and “laws.” All thoughtful attempts to create and impose a meta-history start with a good basis in fact, take a hard turn away from said facts when infusing philosophy, then end the journey with a rigid explanation that the author expects to answer all questions.
The most recent attempt, “woke” history based on explaining social justice outcomes in modern society, fails in the same manner as all other attempts at meta-history.
These historians and experts from other disciplines also seek to create “settled history” in the same way that many try to cite “settled science.” By their very natures of seeking out and relying on new information and interpretations based on it, neither history nor science are ever truly settled. Educated questioning, rather than deference, serves as a barometer of good health for both disciplines.
History’s messiness lies at the heart of why it continues to fascinate. All of the historians listed above and many others, even Marx, had useful insights on the historical process.
They all shared the fundamental mistake, however, of assuming that their explanation was the only valid interpretation for what they wished to explain.
For example, Turner’s “Frontier Thesis,” as historians call it, does explain a lot about why American society developed differently than Europe. The frontier demanded the most strict meritocracy, but also imposed a rough democratic equality as well.
One earned status through hard work, harder fighting and stoic resilience. A historian can appreciate the powerful influence of this dynamic while still accepting that many other variables affected growth and development of the American Republic and its peoples.
Minorities, for example, certainly faced more challenges in earning any status anywhere until the last quarter of the 20th Century.
A better way to approach history lies in identifying primary and secondary themes and many do exist. These include, but are not limited to, colonial settlements, the impact of the free market, slavery and discrimination, religion, immigration, industrialization and many others.
Each positive and negative aspect is taught in proper perspective and context.
Yes, some American businesses did support slavery and the slave trade. That said, free market thinkers with powerful influence in America, like Adam Smith and Frederic Bastiat, condemned slavery.
Some slavery advocates, notably George Fitzhugh of Virginia, conversely used Marxist thought as evidence to support their case for slavery.
Even more fundamentally, history taught properly brings people together. Not every government or system has virtue and goodness within it, but no nation in the history of the world ever lacked it completely. Germany is not just National Socialism. One cannot simply boil Russia down to the Soviets and Putin.
Roman Catholicism should not be defined by the Borgias. Judgments of right and wrong in history must come after considering shiploads of context.
Acknowledging the positive contributions of other peoples, as well as our own society, takes the 1st step toward walking in each others’ shoes to truly understand one another.
History should create better explanations of the past through a proper balance. Russia’s history of government authoritarianism and oppression also brought to the world some of the finest art in paintings, icons, Faberge eggs and powerful novels brimming over with beautifully haunting melancholy.
American society for most of its history brought oppression to minorities, but also some of the 1st important thinkers in powerful positions to advocate abolishing slavery, an institution as old as human history.
No nation or people are entirely composed of solely blackguards or plaster saints, but all have their own positive accomplishments that deserve time in the sun.
Real history is messy, hard, and requires years of study and thought to really understand at its core. The Festivus approach, ignoring the good to systemically focus exclusively on the wrong, is cheap and easy by comparison.
It’s the history preferred by those whose approach mirrors the Salem witch hunters, Chekist interrogators, and 1790s Paris tocsin ringers, the lowest common denominator of the humanities. This brand of history pushes knee-jerk emotionalism over the kind of thoughtful consideration and understanding that could help to roll back the widening gyre of discontent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.