Tom Lewis

“Private equity,” “hedge funds” and “wealth management” are the current euphemisms for what insanely wealthy people do with astronomical sums of money in pursuit of ever more astronomical sums of money. All the terms used for the practice could be replaced with the more honest “piracy,” were it not for the fact that piracy is against the laws of every civilized country, whereas the wholesale ruination of private companies and public institutions is universally legal and lavishly rewarded.

The black flag of private equity became a familiar sight in the 1980s, just after predatory firms such as Bain Capital (co-founded by one Mitt Romney) discovered the magic of the leveraged buyout formula for wealth and success:

