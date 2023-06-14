Lately – as I was warned in my teenage years – I have been thinking a lot about the concept of families and what creates a “happy” one… and gasp… if it’s even a viable option for me to create one. As I approach 28, the thought of being responsible for a little mini-me walking around literally sends shivers down my spine. On the one hand, it seems delightfully challenging and rewarding. On the other, what if I really mess this child up? I was on the opposite end of the Hallmark movie family dynamic. And while I am grateful for the hardships and the lessons I learned, I wouldn’t want my own child to experience a similar story.
The falling birthrate in the U.S. shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. National politics, AI, the state of the economy, the poison in our food and continuing corporate destruction of the environment linger in my mind on a daily basis – those ESG ratings ain’t fooling me, honey. I don’t need children to give me grey hairs, OK?
But then I thought: what if I’m thinking about this the wrong way? Sure, the dictionary can have a specific definition for the word family… but honestly, who cares?
They don’t know it, but I have adopted my new friends from Hampshire as what I like to call my “extended family.”
Here is how that happened:
Last year, I stumbled upon an older article in the Atlantic called “The Nuclear Family Was a Mistake” by David Brooks, published in 2020. A nuclear family is a term to describe a couple and their children. No cool aunties or the wise grandpa. Just the immediate family. Brooks basically says that the emphasis on the “all-American nuclear family”– a trend that began in the 50s – has been a detriment to us nationally over the years and that we have distanced ourselves from our extended kin for the sake of convenience. And if we don’t like who they are, we disown them entirely. We forget to call each other. We are just so busy, right?
While the article itself was beautiful. I thought: what about the rest of us? Those of us who don’t know more than half of our family members? Whose family members are too toxic to our health? Those of us who had to create family members in our imagination?
And then it hit me. I have been searching for a sense of belonging…no, a sense of “family” my whole life. And I didn’t even know it.
What if that’s part of what is going on with our children today? Mental health is a growing concern, not just in this county – but nationwide. Worldwide. What if us being “too busy” and unavailable is part of the reason why more and more kids are finding cheap, quick thrills online? Humans are wired to seek a sense of purpose and belonging somewhere, right?
Do we come together forcefully for a change? To create one big extended family for the sake of future generations? It’s not easy; extended families can be exhausting, I’ve heard. And we don’t always agree. But what is our alternative?
There is resilience in big families. Uncle Roberto may be stubborn and make us angry, but have we taken the time to understand him? How did he end up like this? It’s not our duty to “fix” anyone, but we can at least try to love them.
We have a lot more in common with each other than we think. I truly believe we are conditioned to assume otherwise. To busy ourselves with our own ideologies and petty nonsense. Dive the people and then conquer, right?
I’m not sure what the world will look like in 10 years, 10 hours from now. Maybe I’m naively optimistic, but I really do think we, as a hyper-small community, have a huge advantage over large cities.
If the world does crumble into nothingness, then we at least have our big Hampshire County family to count on when times get tough. And if it doesn’t, maybe scared 20 and 30-year-olds can one day welcome new life or adopt new family members into our lives.
Kenia left Baltimore’s city life for Purgitsville in the summer of 2022. She relishes spending time outdoors with her wild animals and exploring Appalachian land with her Joshua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.