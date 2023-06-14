Kenia Itzep 2023

Lately – as I was warned in my teenage years – I have been thinking a lot about the concept of families and what creates a “happy” one… and gasp… if it’s even a viable option for me to create one. As I approach 28, the thought of being responsible for a little mini-me walking around literally sends shivers down my spine. On the one hand, it seems delightfully challenging and rewarding. On the other, what if I really mess this child up? I was on the opposite end of the Hallmark movie family dynamic. And while I am grateful for the hardships and the lessons I learned, I wouldn’t want my own child to experience a similar story.

The falling birthrate in the U.S. shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. National politics, AI, the state of the economy, the poison in our food and continuing corporate destruction of the environment linger in my mind on a daily basis – those ESG ratings ain’t fooling me, honey. I don’t need children to give me grey hairs, OK?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.