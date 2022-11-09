“You can do anything you set your mind to.”
“Find a job that fulfills you and you’ll never work a day in your life.”
Over the past generation, probably 2, children have been raised around these kinds of platitudes. They sound great in practice and set the imagination free to imagine a world of possibilities. Children and young adults imbibed these precepts like mother’s milk and shared them among each other as if they were gospel.
Sometimes, however, when one shares ideals like this with children, one should think them through to their logical end.
As the Washington Examiner’s economics and public policy reporter Tim Carney wrote last month, however, “it’s not that workers are upset that work isn’t cushy and easy. It’s that workers end up seeking more meaning from a job than a job can provide.”
Unpacking these and other statements that unintentionally have cut the workforce off at the knees requires some moral courage and a realistic view of the world.
First, not a single person on this planet “can do anything you set your mind to.” Some children grow up with dreams of playing professional basketball, but only grow to 5’6”. They lack the physical capability to do it. Many jobs require physical standards that significant numbers of people cannot meet.
Next, no one’s brain is wired to do everything equally well. Each person has strengths and weaknesses among their capabilities. While science debunked the “right brain/left brain” dynamic, studies in 2013 indicated that children receive a prior level of innate ability with numbers. This does not, however, define whether a child will succeed at math alone.
One study, reported in Discover magazine, said that a set of 3rd grade children all improved when given an 8-week tutoring regimen in math. It said, “Brain imaging showed that the children who benefited most had a larger hippocampus, a key memory area, and stronger neural connections between the hippocampus and brain regions involved in long-term memory and habit-building.”
This is another case of expensive studies confirming what common sense already dictates. Some children are much better at math than others. The presence of math anxiety in some students also creates barriers to learning.
Students, especially highly intelligent ones, that do not perform well at math should refrain from dreams of becoming an astrophysicist. Do not tell this child that he or she can do anything they set their minds toward. They cannot and neither can anyone else.
Educators also understand that 3 types of learning exist: visual, audial and tactile. Almost every child is better at one style than the other. Tactile learners often struggle with video or audio learning, because they learn with their hands. These learners can assemble, disassemble and craft with ease, but some of these students may struggle to read as quickly as their classmates.
The other damaging statement centers around “fulfillment,” as in the notion that a job should be a task that completes one as a person.
Think about the workforce today and which jobs go wanting. The nation needs customer service representatives in all fields, repairmen and tradesmen, as well as a number of other fields. What children hear when someone talks about job fulfillment is that it’s the job’s responsibility to fulfill them.
Reality, as the 90s movie title says, bites. For most people, jobs or situations that are fun and/or fulfilling, but also pay the bills, are rare. Those who do find fulfilling jobs usually have to grind through one or more entry level jobs where one can learn skills, work long hours or move far from family and friends. Fulfilling jobs that pay well require tremendous sacrifice, hard work and dedication to obtain.
Adults who grew up with these expectations now often find themselves living a disconnect between what life is and what they thought it ought to be. This can lead to depression, anxiety, self-esteem problems and worse. So many bright college educated children in their 20s and 30s today feel trapped or lost because the assumptions taught to them about work and life by well-meaning people are completely wrong.
So what advice do children need?
Leadership Institute’s Morton Blackwell says that “you can’t change the world unless you can pay the rent.” Woven into this statement is that each person needs a solid financial foundation to achieve fulfillment in other fields. Instead of asking children “what do you want to do when you grow up (meaning job)” ask them what kind of life they want to live. Do they expect to own a house? Do they want to travel? Then advise toward careers that can help them to achieve the lifestyle they desire.
Children need to learn that jobs exist to pay the bills and that they need to identify and pursue their strengths to live the life they envision. Fulfillment comes from family, church, one’s circle of friends, and hobbies before work with most people. Fulfilling oneself with some of these positive activities can make 40 hours a week in an unloved job much more bearable.
We need to think much harder about how to inspire and encourage children, to not tell them things that make us warm and fuzzy, but fail to prepare them for reality.
