Webster’s 1828 dictionary defines friends as “One who is attached to another by affection; one who entertains for another sentiments of esteem, respect and affection, which lead him to desire his company, and to seek to promote his happiness and prosperity; a reciprocation of kind offices, or from a favorable opinion of the amiable and respectable qualities of his mind; opposed to foe or enemy.”
I had the opportunity to spend the past 3 weeks with 3 of my oldest friends and not in age only. And not all at the same time, but each for a week. Talk about different people with different beliefs and view and intensities. Needless to say, it was interesting.
I think if I were to put the 3 of them in the same room for a long time there would be strong arguments about politics, religion and general worldviews. Yet, they would all probably be able to enjoy the bantering and agree on one thing; my friendship, love and admiration for each of them and their differing views.
Unfortunately, in today’s world the difference in views has divided us and created a riff that has family member set against family member, neighbor against neighbor and a down-right disgust for those who think differently than they do. I’m not sure what has created this inability to be civil with one another. To be able to sit and converse and agree to disagree. But honestly, it stinks.
An example I had lunch about 4 weeks ago with several couples I’ve known for a long time and the discussion about the upcoming elections came up. When I mentioned that I had voted for one Republican and one Democratic Senator the last time, one of the wives who happens to sit on the Republican conference committee for WV lit me up with, “How could you do that? Vote for that person, they’re a Democrat and are worse than reprobate.” I had to bite my tongue for a few minutes until she calmed down. You would have thought I’d confessed to murdering someone. And I didn’t really get an opportunity to tell her why. I decided to let that dog rest.
Back to friends, for me the differences are what make these friendships good and unique. The longest has been 63 years with the second longest being 35 years and the last 31 years. I once read that if you were lucky to have had 1 or 2 good friends you should consider yourself blessed. I guess I’m really, really blessed because I have about a half-dozen friends that I see and or communicate very regularly with. The last 3 are 48 years, 34 years and 25 years respectively.
We’ve seen each other through marriages, divorces, deaths of children and spouses and the list goes on but one thing has stood the test of time our friendships. We’ve cried together laughed together, rejoiced together and stood shoulder to shoulder through it all.
Do you have men or women in your lives that you can say are true friends? If so, let them know how much you appreciate them and value them. Call them regularly even if it feels like you’re the only one making the effort; sometime down the road it will turn around.
Great line from a song by Michael W. Smith: “And friends are friends forever if the Lord’s the Lord of them. And a friend will not say never ‘cause the welcome will not end.”
Call your friends and let them know you’re thinking of them.
