Bell tower

The Parsons bell tower in Indian Mound Cemetery in Romney

Once the history and genealogy bug bit me in the late 1970s, I started spending time in cemeteries hoping to find recording graves, searching for lost ancestors and local historical figures.

Indian Mound Cemetery, being the local and most accessible at short notice, interested me due to the age of the cemetery and number of local citizens buried there. The entrance is rather majestic with the black wrought iron gate and then immediately upon entering you see the towering stone structure called the Parsons Bell Tower.

