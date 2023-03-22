Once the history and genealogy bug bit me in the late 1970s, I started spending time in cemeteries hoping to find recording graves, searching for lost ancestors and local historical figures.
Indian Mound Cemetery, being the local and most accessible at short notice, interested me due to the age of the cemetery and number of local citizens buried there. The entrance is rather majestic with the black wrought iron gate and then immediately upon entering you see the towering stone structure called the Parsons Bell Tower.
I don’t remember the first time I actually peered inside, but I have always wondered about the 15 marble stones that are embedded in the wall. I have an above average knowledge of local history, but I was never able to piece together the puzzle of the marble stones.
Finally, in 2022, I took it upon myself to learn more about the Parsons Bell Tower and to try to solve this puzzle. And a puzzle it was. First of all, a little history about the tower.
The tower was commissioned to be built in 1925 by Edwin Jacobs in memory of his grandparents, James Gregg and Catherine Forman Casey Parsons. Mr. Jacobs spent most of his life in St. Louis, Mo., but was a frequent visitor to the area.
Mr. Jacobs died in 1940 and left $1,200 for the purchase of four acres of land adjoining the cemetery and another $1,000 for upkeep of the tower.
The purpose of the tower was to shelter members of the Parsons family during funeral services and the bell was to be rung for the departed family member, a practice that has been lost to history.
W.W. Keister and sons were contracted to build the tower. Mr. Keister has many other structures located within Romney and the surrounding area, with some extending as far away as New York.
Those familiar with Romney will recognize his work on the wall along the north side of Main Street bordering the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. A garage is located behind the Dillon’s Country Treasures next to McDonald’s. The old Grady Sanders house is located on Main Street across from the Diary Queen.
There are numerous other structures in Romney and around the area constructed of his signature quartz stones with cobblestone or mountain sand stone.
I knew when it became time to search for the connection between the 15 marble stones and the Parsons family, I had some research to do. When I began researching genealogy 45 years ago, you had to go the long road; write letters, make phone calls, or do personal interviews.
The stones begin with Thomas Parsons, born in 1772, and his wife, Parthenia Baldwyn, and then proceed to their grandson, James Gregg and Catherine Forman Casey Parsons, and their children and spouses.
Six of their children’s stones list their children in numeric order and the surname of the person they married. All in all, five generations can be traced.
For more a slideshow and collection of images of the stones in the bell tower, there’s a PDF attached to this article on the Review website, along with a diagram of the Parsons-Foreman-Casey family tree.
Dan Oates is a Romney resident and local historian. He is retired from the W. Va. Schools for the Deaf and Blind, coordinator of Space Camp® for Interested Visually Impaired Students in Huntsville, Ala., and a chair caner. His book, the Hanging Rock Rebel, is a favorite among local history enthusiasts.
