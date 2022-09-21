Just around the corner from Kirby, down Briar Lick Road and up Horn Camp Road Betty and Ernie Racey are waiting to welcome visitors to Horn Camp. Just 3 miles from the Hardy County line, Horn Camp is home to a 1-room schoolhouse.
“We are over in our little corner of Hampshire County,” Betty describes their spot on the map. “My family has been here forever.” Betty’s grandparents lived just over the hill a couple of miles in Pot Lick Cove.
“Students had to walk several miles from different communities to get to the Horn Camp Schoolhouse,” Ernie explained.
Built in the early 1880s, the schoolhouse was open to local kids until 1952.
“My grandmother and all her children, and my brother and sister, 3 generations came to Horn Camp Schoolhouse,” Betty recanted.
Betty and Ernie inherited the decommissioned schoolhouse and take care of it. It needed some TLC since it has been used as a church, a home and to store hay bales at one point.
“It was in bad shape, “ Ernie detailed. “We keep it up now and paint the roof about every 5 years.”
Betty and Ernie filled the building with historical items – schoolbooks, desks and lunch pails that reflect schoolhouse learning and tools, irons and a butter churn from local farm life. In the middle of the room sits a large old wood stove. “The wood stove is original,” Ernie said.
Betty will give anyone stopping by a tour of the schoolhouse museum. A visit includes Betty’s fascinating stories that she has gathered from family, former students of the school and other local community members. Well worth the trip to this spot on the map.
But Horn Camp was not always on the map.
Just 4 years ago, the volunteers from the Backcountry Discovery Routes organization visited Betty and toured the schoolhouse. The non-profit creates off-highway routes for motorcycle adventure travel.
They put Horn Camp on the map. Motorcyclists using the Mid Atlantic Backroads Discovery Route can include a visit to the schoolhouse.
“Horn Camp School is a big circle on their map and a lot of them stop,” Ernie explained. “We have had bikers from all of the world – Peru and Columbia, South America, Germany, England and Canada.” Travelers have come from all over the United States as well.
“It says Horn Camp and they will stop and say, ‘Hey, where’s the camp at?’” Ernie laughed. “I’ll say, ‘Down there in the field.’” There is no camp, but they do let the bikers camp in the field.
Horn Camp is just the name of the place. “We’re not real sure how Horn Camp got its name,” Ernie explained. “Older folks use to tell us that there was a band of gypsies that would come through trading horses. They would camp in this valley and their last name was Horn.” Those nomadic travelers were likely crossing West Virginia in the 1800s.
Horn Camp is still a destination for travelers today. In a typical summer, Horn Camp sees 600 to 700 bikers, occasionally 15 to 20 bikers in 1 day. “All the ones that we’ve met, and we have met a lot of them, all have been excellent people,” Ernie said.
Now with Horn Camp on the map, bikers have heard about the one-room schoolhouse museum and its hosts. “They will stop by and say, ‘Where’s Betty at?’” Ernie said with a smile. They want to hear those entertaining stories from Betty.
Horn Camp Schoolhouse is on the map and people from all over the world are talking about our Hampshire County just around the corner.
