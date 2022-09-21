Raceys at Horn Camp

Betty and Ernie Racey in the Old Horn Camp School.
Peter Wood

Just around the corner from Kirby, down Briar Lick Road and up Horn Camp Road Betty and Ernie Racey are waiting to welcome visitors to Horn Camp. Just 3 miles from the Hardy County line, Horn Camp is home to a 1-room schoolhouse.

“We are over in our little corner of Hampshire County,” Betty describes their spot on the map. “My family has been here forever.” Betty’s grandparents lived just over the hill a couple of miles in Pot Lick Cove.

