Way outside of my normal and my comfort zone. Have you ever tried to find something simple and struggled because there are too many to look at, with too many options and the reviews are innumerable?
Finally finished my deck and a friend who is moving out of state gives me this really, really nice deck table and chairs minus the cushions. So, I decide to check out new cushions both online and in the stores.
While the chairs are made to go with the table, they are larger than most I’ve owned in the past so I started by Googling the size.
Oh, and these chairs are deep set so in order to feel comfortable sitting in them you need back cushions. Go figure. (If you’re short like me they really help.)
Before I go any further, please don’t laugh there are those people including my sister who think I’m putting too much effort into this and overthinking it. She said, “Go cheap and buy a $15 to $20 cushion and throw them away every couple of years.”
She and her husband have a screened-in 20-by-20 deck room. I’ve sat on her chairs (sometimes for hours) and by the time I left my bottom was so sore because there was no padding in her cushions.
I also questioned a friend who has this great patio and nice chairs and cushion and he gives me the name of the company he gets his from … yup custom-made at about $70 just for the bottom cushion.
He said they last about 8 years and he leaves them out all season in the sun and rain. I’ve sat in them and they are very, very comfortable; no bottom problems here.
I figure it out. If the cushions my friend buys last 8 years and the cushion my sister buys that last 2 years, then I would have to purchase 4 sets of her cushions to equal ones my friend buys.
So, you divide the 8 by 2 and come up with my sister spending $60-$80 in the same time frame. Like I said I think I’m way overthinking this.
Can you imagine a “guy” trying to find something that looks good, feels good and is durable for a deck chair? Especially when the deck motif is grey and green.
Like I said out of my comfort zone, but I am tasked with this assignment.
I was going to ask my daughters, but I already know the answer. My oldest would say just buy something and put it out there and my youngest would tell me that everything I’ve chosen looks good.
As I mentioned earlier, I never imagined there would be so many to choose from, with so many options. Are they 2.5 inches thick or 3, or 4?
Should they be individual (bottom and back) cushions or all 1 piece? Is the fabric water-resistant or waterproof? Is it UV protected so it doesn’t fade?
Do they come with ties or not ties to hold them in place? Are they tufted and do they have a zipper?
And then come the reviews … 1 product had 4 — and 2 were bad, this other product had 2,000 and 30% were marginal. This other product has thousands (plural) and 15% were marginal while the other reviews are not just good, but great.
One company had 70 reviews and all but 1 was very good, come to find out that these reviews were gathered as part of a promotion where the cushion company sent them free cushions to test and then review.
Here’s the kicker: just when I thought I had found what I wanted and I’m ready to place my order; they are out of stock for the season. You’ve gotta love it.
I hope this made you chuckle or maybe even feel sorry for me — ha! — not sure which. Or maybe, just maybe, your just like me; overthink it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.