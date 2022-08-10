There are many certainties in life, most notably death and taxes, both of which have their pros and cons.
As we traverse this world together, you’ll find that some people will speak affectionately about one, or the other, or inversely focus on the negative.
We generally accept that people will have different views about what happens when someone dies, and we generally accept that no matter how much we complain, we’re still going to pay taxes.
What happens when we don’t agree though? I recently published a short statement following the Roe v. Wade reversal and the fallout that followed suit. Not focusing on whether abortion is right, wrong, or indifferent; but rather focusing on how people treat one another with different views.
Over the next few months, I’ll try to share some difficult topics; things that at some point in our lives we were told, “that’s not a topic for the dinner table.”
And while our ancestors may not have been wrong with their logic given certain circumstances, society has managed to implore that sentiment a little too deeply and has caused drastic repercussions.
There are several “hot” topics out there. Abortion, gun control, political figures and politics in general, gay marriage, LGBTQ rights, conspiracy theories .… and the list goes on and on.
It is most understandable and expected that the nearly 7.8 billion people on earth will not always, or at any time, agree on a particular stance for, or against, one of these topics.
Shoot, if you’ve been married or have kids you know it’s hard enough to get the people in your house to agree on something as simple as, “What’s for dinner.”
It is absurd to think that your one Facebook rant, or your protest on the sidewalk will potentially change the minds of people that are so deeply rooted opposite of you.
But why can’t we accept that? Why is it that we get so devoted and focused on our side, that we can’t listen to the other side without name-calling or belittlement?
Why is it that we can systematically tune out relevant facts because they don’t sit on our side of the argument, yet when attacking the opposite stance find any and every thread to hang on to try to enhance our position?
If you think I’m off base, well, take a walk with me. Pull up the ol’ Facebook and navigate to any of the multiple “Eye on (insert your town here)” pages and look at the things that take place.
You’d think the McDonalds in Romney was the most horrific place imaginable because someone forgot to take the pickles off their cheeseburger. And trust me, I can fall victim to this as well. They messed up one of my orders recently and I didn’t get my strawberry-crème pie; and let me tell you, boy was I ever mad.
But let’s think abstractly for just a minute, I know, novel concept. Did I really need those extra 250 calories? No, I didn’t; but that’s irrelevant.
The point is, that is something so unequivocally small and meaningless, yet I let it consume me for a moment. Now multiply that by 100, a 1,000, or more, and we start to scratch the surface of the indignities we feel our world is faced with.
Again, I don’t think we could ever find something that all 7.8 billion people agree on. Someone’s ice cream would be too cold, or their coffee too hot.
But we can choose, each day, to make a conscious attempt to move toward a more civil environment. I don’t have to agree with your point of view, but that doesn’t make me right and you wrong, or vice vera.
I challenge each of you to do 2 things: 1, when something not so great happens to you during your day, take a pause and think, “if this is the worst thing that happens to me today, I think I’ll be OK,” and 2, make that conscious attempt to listen to someone’s point of view and engage in a conversation without snide remarks, without name-calling, and without elevating blood pressures.
Choose the high road. After all, country roads lead us through almost-heaven. We know we’re all going to die at some point, and oh yeah, it’s time to pay your personal property taxes and your EMS fee (slight hint at our next conversation).
— And that my friends, is the boiling point.
Bryan Beverage is a firefighter-paramedic, flight paramedic, small business owner, husband and father from Romney, with a master’s degree from West Virginia University. Let’s Go, Mountaineers.
