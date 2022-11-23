Our town of Romney has the distinction of being the oldest town in our state. With that distinction comes the history of the people and their buildings. Romney has not been the best steward of its buildings, but that makes it all the more important to care for the ones that remain.
The intersection of Main Street, once known as Grubb Lane, and High Street, is the center of our community. In the past it was the junction of the Northwestern Turnpike and the Cumberland Road, now known as Rt. 50 and Rt. 28.
On its corners are the old First National Bank Building, now Anderson’s Corner, Romney Literary Hall, the Hampshire County Courthouse, and what was once known as the Kuykendall Building. Of all of the structures located at this intersection, the Kuykendall Building on the southeast corner offers the most information about our past.
Sometime after the Indian wars, around 1760, Lord Fairfax sent surveyors to Pearsall Flats to lay out a town. The Pearsall brothers, John and Job, had constructed a fort near the present city limits. The fort was as close to civilization as possible on the frontier. A courthouse was established by then and was well known in the area. During the Indian wars, George Washington visited often and provided soldiers and supplies for the local inhabitants.
In December of 1762, Governor Francis Fauquier agreed to the bill establishing the town of Romney. Later that day, Shepherd’s Town (in the bill referred to as Mecklenburg), was also established.
The 1762 survey laid out lots for Romney. There was no governing body in charge until 1789, when a Board of Trustees were appointed which “shall have the power and authority to settle all disputes relative to Lots in the said town….” In 1795, the Trustees sold Lot 67 to Thomas Mulledy (see previous story about Thomas Mulledy in this column, June 22, 2022). This lot was 1/4 of the block bordered on the north by Grubb Lane, (now Main Street), on the east by Grafton Street, on the south by Gravel Lane, and the west by High Street. Mulledy subdivided the lot and sold 3/4 of it but kept the corner of Main and High.
As to whether a structure was erected at this time is up for debate but in 1848, Mulledy sold this 40 ft. frontage of his Lot 67 to Edward M. Armstrong, a local merchant, for $1,000. At that price there probably wasn’t much of a structure there. Armstrong most likely constructed the current brick building for his business around this time because in 1854, he sold it for $2,800, a noticeable improvement to the cost of the property.
John B. Sherrard purchased the property from Armstrong and is listed in the 1860 Federal Census as a merchant. Probably a booming business located in the center of town, but once the war broke out in 1861, I’m sure his business was difficult to maintain. John Sherrard enlisted as a Confederate soldier in Co. K, 13th Infantry, which would have required him to leave his business during the war.
His wife, Susan Armstrong (Gibson) Sherrard, died in 1858. After the war, little was left of the businesses of Romney and the economic outlook was uncertain. In 1865, he sold the property to the Sheetz Family for only $400 more than he paid for it. Some indication of the result of the war. John Sherrard died in Burnet, Texas in 1912.
During the time period, 1865 to 1875, the Sheetz and Kuykendall General Merchandise Store thrived. The store continued until I. H. C. Pancake opened a general merchandise store in November 1875 and later purchased the building in 1881. Also, George A. Johnson opened a barbershop in the rear of the building.
After Mr. Pancake’s death in 1911, the building was sold to the Romney Consolidated Telephone Co. The May 11, 1911 Hampshire Review reports the lower floor is to be occupied by J. D. Christopher (drug store). Then on August 16, the newspaper reported a telephone central switchboard was moved into the rear. It doesn’t appear Mr. Christopher stayed long because the next year, in the July 10, 1912 issue of the Hampshire Review reported, “Front of Pancake Building improved & pool room moved to 1st floor.” That enterprise lasted only a year and was moved to another location.
Business was probably not good, since the May 23, 1914 Hampshire Review reported, “Pancake Building sold at auction to C. A. Baer.” A newspaper ad refers to the building as the “White Front Pancake Building” and calls itself the Romney Bargain House. The next year, 1915, the telephone company sold the building to Mr. Baer and he changes the name to the Romney Underselling Store. Once again, the business changes hands to the new owners of Cavalier & Corman, which lasts until Mr. Baer sells the building to C. J. “Jack” Powell, who opens a Ford Dealership in 1922.
An on again, off again partnership between Jack Powell, once mayor of Romney, and Grady M. Sanders, once Sheriff of Hampshire County, have the building called Powell Motor Co, and Sanders Motor Co. for many years. The Powell family finally sells the building in 1977 to Jimmy Joe Hartman.
Most people will remember the Alpine Theatre. Many of us grew up attending the movies for a quarter and popcorn for a dime. The Alpine moved from the Blue Building, (the old Opera House) located on the 1st block of West Main Street to the Kuykendall building in 1940. There it remained until sometime in the 1980’s. It was remodeled and reopened on Feb. 4, 1942, described as “elaborately decorated and with a seating capacity of 500 seats”.
During my youth I fondly remember Ebert’s 5 & 10 store, which later became Carroll’s 5 & 10, with a magic store on the 2nd floor. Ebert’s opened in February of 1933.
When the Sheetz family started looking around town to open their store in 1988, this corner was there number one choice. The Hampshire County Historical Society, well-formed at that time, played an integral part in protecting the building and soon their focus shifted one block east.
The building was purchased by Rose Fox of Winchester but that was short lived and once again was sold at auction on the courthouse steps in 1999. At that point, the current owner, Mike Rinker rented to many businesses, including a vacuum store, tax office, pet store, insurance office, legal office, and many people will remember the Coffee Cupboard. This was followed by a number of other coffee shop-like businesses.
When the county began looking at property for the new Judicial Center, Mr. Rinker was approached with a very lucrative offer for the building. He resisted the offer numerous times and once again the building was saved from destruction and focus for the new construction shifted south on the same block.
Today, after numerous businesses have come and gone, the building remains on the corner of Main and High and is mostly passed by with little recognition of its historical value. This remains as one of the few historical structures in Romney that have survived after being threatened with being torn down for a modern building. It functions today as a boarding house. The owner, Mike Rinker is committed to saving the building, and believes in “preservation through reinvention.”
