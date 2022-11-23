Dan Oates

Our town of Romney has the distinction of being the oldest town in our state. With that distinction comes the history of the people and their buildings. Romney has not been the best steward of its buildings, but that makes it all the more important to care for the ones that remain.

The intersection of Main Street, once known as Grubb Lane, and High Street, is the center of our community. In the past it was the junction of the Northwestern Turnpike and the Cumberland Road, now known as Rt. 50 and Rt. 28.

1123 op oates 1.JPG

The Sanders Ford Houser building circa 1937 (photo courtesy of Rob Wolford)
1123 op oates 2.jpg

A Sheetz and Kuykendall crock from Fred Fields’ collection

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.