Fall in West Virginia is by far one of the best times of the year. The leaves are changing, the weather begins to change, hobbies change (for me, golf turns into hunting – then again when I golf, I’m usually hunting for my golf ball!) and definitions change, such as the definition of a recession.
Wait, what?
That’s right, the Biden-Harris administration changed the definition of a “recession” earlier this year. Now, arguably, changing societal norms seems to be the new norm and there are several things “changing” that really shouldn’t be. One of those things that shouldn’t be messed with is the definition of the current state of economic affairs. Long-standing definitions that guide policy and economic practice have been established for reasons and altering them to appease the political masses has detrimental repercussions.
That leads me into the most important issues I’ve written about to date. Voting, and why it matters more than you realize.
The 2-party political system has been alive and well since 1776. Initially, it was us, the new Americans vs. the British. It was continued under the preface of necessity of elections with the Federalist and Democratic party, which at the time was often called the Republican party, not to be confused with the modern Republicans.
In part, yes, it is necessary to have (at least) 2 parties to have elections in the fashion we still do today. However, the 2-party system has evolved into a competition of side vs. side instead of important matters.
You see, each side, the Republicans, and the Democrats, utilize emotionally charged topics to fuel narratives and gain votes. No, I’m not talking about the conspiracy-theory-laden rhetoric that the sides buy votes, or falsely utilize multiple registrations, etc. What I am referring to, however, is single topic focus.
A candidate that takes a strong stance for abortion will draw the “pro-choice” crowd, while one that advocates for the “pro-life” area will pull folks to their side of the bleachers. But what else do they stand for? What are their viewpoints on say, constitutional preservation, taxation and application, educational standards, and on, and on, and on…
It is imperative that we all, Republicans, Democrats and independents take a step back and use logic to determine our votes, not emotion. If you recall, I opened my opinion series with the discussion topic of “having difficult conversations.” Well, now is the time for those conversations.
Before you head to the polls next week, stop, and ask yourself if you know anything more about that candidate that you like simply because of their stance on one single topic. Have you stopped to think that they might be just “saying” what you want to hear just to get a vote?
After all, the current administration has tried to pull the wool over people’s eyes by changing the definition of recession to try to hide the pitiful state of our economy. Look at your 401k, stocks, bonds, and other investments. Do you really think they’re “built back better?”
Politicians are all after one thing: the vote. Yes, some of them want votes to accomplish good things, but others want the vote for selfish reasons. Think about the kickbacks and other “perks” these people receive and ask yourself, “are they voting to represent me, or whoever has deep pockets.” There is a constant attempt to alter the perception of reality including hiding the lush and lavish lifestyles of some elected officials.
Another prime example of altering perception came following the administration change post-Covid. The news was constantly flooded with talks of the job market and growth of numbers. Newsflash: there were not “new” jobs. These were the hiring back of open positions vacated during Covid. Additionally, the jobs were being filled by people obtaining their 2nd and 3rd jobs to make ends meet due to the rising inflation of goods and commodities.
The job market continues to have openings and most labor-based career fields are struggling to hire anyone. The current state of affairs for our country isn’t great, but that all can be changed next week.
It is imperative that you go out and vote.
Go vote for the candidate that represents the MOST of your beliefs and values, not just 1 emotionally charged topic. In all honesty, you’ll likely find that the candidate that opposes your one “hot-topic” aligns more with your way of thinking on all other topics than the one fan-favorite. And please, please, please do not vote just on color. If you vote for red or blue just because of that fact alone, nothing will get better. Vote for the best person for the job. That’s how true change will be enacted.
One last change reference:
As you change your clocks this weekend, please remember to change the batteries in your smoke detector. Unless you have a newer, 10-year sealed unit, your batteries should be changed twice a year, each time you change your clocks. Smoke detectors save lives.
And that my friends, is the boiling point.
Bryan Beverage is a firefighter-paramedic, flight paramedic, small business owner, husband, and father from Romney, with a master’s degree from West Virginia University – Let’s Go, Mountaineers! o
