As a 20-year-old, I must confess that I do tend to spend a lot of time on TikTok.
In my defense, I do see a lot of thought-provoking videos, along with absurdity. As a self-proclaimed poet myself, I really enjoy it when I see a TikTok that is poetic.
Earlier this week, I saw a TikTok of two best friends making brownies that read “I know love is real because I’m standing in my best friend’s kitchen while she makes us brownies so we can drink wine and watch TV together after getting my heart broken. This is what love is supposed to be. She is love to me.”
I’m not going to lie – this made me tear up a bit.
Though I may not be the best at responding or answering calls, my female friends are truly the ones who keep me grounded. As you grow up, it gets harder to stay connected, but with them it is easy to reconnect like no time has passed at all.
My best friend Alison moved to New York right after high school, and though I am immensely proud of her, I miss her all of the time. She is love to me. She is the one I’d call if my heart was broken. The one I would travel five-plus hours just to see for a weekend.
I sent this TikTok to her, along with a bunch of my other girl friends, because I think it’s easy to forget how important platonic love is. I value every woman in my life for a million different reasons. They are some of the most intelligent, funny, creative and free individuals I’ve ever met.
Don’t get me wrong – I have a lot of male friends who are also exceptional, like my friend Isaiah, who helped jump start my car three times in the same day. I also value and love them, but female friendships are just different.
It’s very much this idea of sisterhood – of knowing. I can look at them and know, understand. I can feel what they feel without them even needing to speak.
Female friendships are kind, compassionate, understanding and fulfilling. I will never understand the individuals who proclaim that, “women are too complicated to be friends with.” If this is the way that you see women, as drama-filled gossips, then you don’t know women.
When I break down, they are the ones to pick me up. To wipe my tears. To listen. That is love. I am there to support them, to cheer them on, just as they have always been for me. This idea that women are superficial is one of the most absurd things to me.
To quote “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott: “Women, they have minds, and they have souls, as well as just hearts. And they’ve got ambition, and they’ve got talent, as well as just beauty. I’m so sick of people saying that love is all a woman is fit for.”
Sit down with your mom, your sister, your grandma, or any woman, and just talk to them. Learn about their dreams, their past, their hobbies. To know a woman is to love a woman. She is love to me.
Faithlyn is a Hampshire native heading into her third year at WVU’s Reed College of Media. She is the Review’s intern for the summer.
