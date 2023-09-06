Sydney Maurer 2023

Twelve West Virginia ambulance services closed last year – and three more shut down in the first months of this year, according to a March 14 news report on Charleston television station WCHS.

We’re in trouble right here in Hampshire County, too, where we have lost two of what once was six volunteer rescue squads, and others are largely dependent on single EMTs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.