Twelve West Virginia ambulance services closed last year – and three more shut down in the first months of this year, according to a March 14 news report on Charleston television station WCHS.
We’re in trouble right here in Hampshire County, too, where we have lost two of what once was six volunteer rescue squads, and others are largely dependent on single EMTs.
Our fire departments, all volunteer, are struggling too. Fire calls bring out trucks from multiple departments, but too often, with only one or two firefighters aboard each.
Lee Fuell, the original chief of our county ambulance service, recently posted to Facebook an interview that Bridgeport TV station WDTV did a week ago with Star City fireman, paramedic and fire department board member Joe Klass.
Star City, a community in the Morgantown area, ended its ambulance service in April of last year, and Klass said their fire department is also struggling, worried about its own long-term survival.
WDTV reported their local District 77 Delegate Joe Statler has predicted nine West Virginia fire departments could close within the year, including Star City.
Volunteerism, or rather the lack of it, is a large part of the problem for both volunteer fire departments and rescue squads. The volunteers who respond to fire and EMS calls are aging, and younger generations are not stepping up to take their place.
Money is also a problem – both money to pay for equipment and money to offer salaries to paid workers when volunteers fall short of what is needed. (Star City already uses a mix of volunteers and paid personnel hired to round out their ranks, similar to what is done in Winchester.)
WCHS reports West Virginia’s low salaries make it difficult to retain paid staff. West Virginia EMS workers were paid an average of $30,520 annually as of May 2020 (the most recent statistics available).
This is almost $10,000 a year below the national average of $40,370 and lower than average salaries for EMS workers in surrounding states, which range from a low of $32,030 in Kentucky to a high of $53,440 in Maryland.
So far, none of Hampshire County’s volunteer fire departments are threatening to close, and we have the county ambulance service keeping two ambulances at the ready at all times to back up what remains of the rescue squads.
However, a fire department does not have to close to prove unable to answer calls if one or two of its firefighters responding can no longer do so.
Similarly, two ambulances cannot cover that much. All it takes is one double overdose or double-injury traffic accident to tie up two ambulances if there are patients to transport.
We do have mutual aid agreements with neighboring counties, allowing the 911 Center to call on them to help cover EMS and fire calls – but this is true only so long as we reciprocate, sending our ambulances and fire engines to help our neighbors.
The heaviest demands experienced recently is a series of 911 calls on Christmas Day 2017 that required the six rescue squads, then active in the county, to get seven ambulances on the road at the same time.
How do we ensure our ambulance service, rescue squads and fire companies can respond to the county’s needs on a day like that?
Money helps, and they need it – but money by itself doesn’t treat patients, drive ambulances or fight fires.
We need volunteers to step up to the plate, or someday soon, a call will come into the 911 Center, and no one will be available to respond.
