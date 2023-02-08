The week ending on Friday, Feb. 3, was a busy week. Several bills passed the House and have been sent to the Senate for consideration. A few that I’d like to mention are HB2004 – Preventing payment card processing centers for surveillance of Second Amendment Activity; HB2007 – Prohibiting certain medical practices to minors; HB2890 – Modifying student discipline; HB3091 – requiring counties provide fiscal information for State Auditor’s WV Checkbook website. Check out the Legislative website for other bills that have passed the House.
Agriculture and Natural Resources sent HB2439 – Exempting from the sales tax all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles used as farm equipment to the Finance Committee. The Education committee sent two bills, HB2598 and HB2828, to Finance relating to teacher and service personnel salaries.
Senate Bill 143 passed both the Senate and House. The measure would create the Adopt-A-Stream Program, modeled after the Adopt-A-Highway Program. This bill is waiting for the governor’s signature.
The past two weeks, Hampshire County has been well represented in Charleston. Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau and WVSDB Pro-Start students were at the Capitol on Jan. 23 for Tourism Day. Jan. 30 was Farm Bureau/AG/Forestry Day with our local Farm Bureau, Farm Credit and FFA members visiting. FNB Bank employees were also in Charleston this past week.
If you are planning to be in Charleston, please contact me. I would like the opportunity to visit with you.
I encourage you to visit the legislative website, www.wvlegislature.gov. Here you can find bill status, news releases, photographs, livestreams of committee meetings, just to name a few.
