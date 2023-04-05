Recall from last month that there is a raging debate about saving the Pleasants Power Plant from being shut down in May. The shutdown had been planned by Energy Harbor a year ago. In fact, back when First Energy owned the plant, it was scheduled to be closed (or sold) at the beginning of 2019! And that was announced in February of 2018.
Why save the plant when doing so will be much more expensive than building solar and wind projects from scratch? According to U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, “If that power plant were to shut down, it would have devastating effects economically because of the people that live there and work there.” And this seems to be the general consensus. We can’t move beyond expensive, dirty coal, because we would destroy West Virginian lives in doing so. Really?
The Dogma: WV equals coal.
Definition: ARC. Appalachian Regional Commission. “As mandated by Congress, ARC helps coordinate federal, state and local initiatives to spur economic development in Appalachia.” (Wikipedia)
First off, as is clear from the preceding dates, the community has had five years to prepare for the eventual closure of the plant.
Further, there is precedence for turning a coal dependent community into one that isn’t. For example, in the CNBC WORK article from 2018, “This Kentucky coal town is fighting for survival long after the war on coal is over,” the career path of a former coal miner is described. He is now making more money as an electric lineman. According to the same article, “The challenge...is to get miners to see themselves in a different light, and to reimagine how to take the skills they have and apply them to another occupation.”
Additionally, Kentucky has the “SOAR” program (Shaping Our Appalachian Region). According to Soar-ky.org, “SOAR is a regional nonpartisan nonprofit that champions local projects, programs and advocacy for the 54 ARC-mandated counties in Eastern Kentucky. Our mandate: To fill the economic gaps left by the decline of the coal industry.”
SOAR, which has been in operation since 2013, has a three-part plan: Secure Connectivity, Foster Entrepreneurship and Drive Innovation. And it’s been working; you can read their 2019 “SOAR Impact Report” on their website.
How about WV? According to workforcewv.org, “The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded a $7.4 million National Emergency Grant (NEG) to WorkForce West Virginia to provide retraining and reemployment services to dislocated coal miners and displaced homemakers impacted by mass layoffs and coal mine closures. The grant will help participants find new career paths outside the coal mining industry and long-term reemployment opportunities.”
They list a six-step process: Get your high school diploma or equivalency, identify your skills and learn job etiquette, determine your career interests, get proper training and education, polish your job-seeking skills and find a job.
A MetroNews article from September 2022 was entitled, “Coalfield communities get about $100 million for development, officials announce.”
While the money is spread over 24 states, there are many examples in the article of projects already planned for WV. The article mentions that “(t)he bulk is almost $63 million coming to the Appalachian Climate Technology coalition (ACT Now), led by Coalfield Development Corporation through revitalization grants being announced today by the Biden administration.”
The report, “Appalachia Could Address Poverty and Build Worker Power by Reforesting Mine-scarred Land” by the Ohio River Valley Institute, reports that cleaning up half of the remaining AML damage in 10 years ($1.3 billion per year) would support 6,909 direct jobs for 2021-30, with an additional estimated 10,384 induced and indirect jobs.
While these possibilities may require a bit of a paradigm shift on the part of those coal miners who were laid off, with appropriate support, flexible thinking and some hard work, WV can keep its former miners employed. Similarly, those employed at coal-fired power plants can be supported until they transition to new jobs. We just need to stop thinking WV equals coal.
Editor’s note: This is Alyson’s last column with the Hampshire Review. Her perspective has been a valued part of the Review’s Opinion page, and we wish her the best in whatever she pursues next.
Alyson Reeves has a Ph.D. in Mathematics and an M.S. in Computer Science, both from Cornell University. She worked in research in those fields for 25 years at the Center for Computing Sciences before retiring to Levels, following in her parents’ footsteps. Her interests include dogs, hiking, music, cooking, and most recently, vermiculture.
