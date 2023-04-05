Alyson Reeves

Recall from last month that there is a raging debate about saving the Pleasants Power Plant from being shut down in May.  The shutdown had been planned by Energy Harbor a year ago. In fact, back when First Energy owned the plant, it was scheduled to be closed (or sold) at the beginning of 2019! And that was announced in February of 2018.  

Why save the plant when doing so will be much more expensive than building solar and wind projects from scratch? According to U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, “If that power plant were to shut down, it would have devastating effects economically because of the people that live there and work there.”  And this seems to be the general consensus. We can’t move beyond expensive, dirty coal, because we would destroy West Virginian lives in doing so.  Really?

