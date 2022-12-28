Tom Lewis

On Christmas Eve, the operator of the Eastern U.S. power grid, 1 of the 3 grids in the country, declared a system-wide emergency as a savage winter storm brought high winds and sub-zero temperatures to much of the country. Demand for electricity, especially heat, threatened to overwhelm the system, as it did last year in Texas.

A system-wide Stage 2 emergency, which is what PJM, the company that operates the grid, declared, is quite rare in the Eastern grid, the previous one having occurred 8 years ago. In such an emergency, power companies in the network are required to plead with their customers to voluntarily reduce power consumption by turning down thermostats (not something you want to hear in a blizzard) and forgoing the use of major appliances. In addition, by prior agreement with electric utilities, businesses enrolled in “demand response” programs reduce their consumption and are compensated later for doing so.

