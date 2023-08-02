The oldest festival in Hampshire County will be celebrated this weekend – and no, it’s not the Peach Festival, a newcomer to our social scene that is only in its 10th year.
The Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department held its first annual Yard Party in 1954, the year the department was founded – predating even the Hampshire County Fair by a couple of years.
I attended it for the first time 20 years ago, while still just a summer visitor, enjoying an evening wandering around eating some excellent ice cream. Today the ice cream is still delicious and the evening even more enjoyable, spent with people I now recognize as neighbors.
The event felt familiar from the beginning, as it would to anyone who’s grown up in a town where social life revolves around the volunteer fire department and the churches.
My hometown fire department offered a firemen’s bazaar, a smaller event lacking Capon Bridge’s auction, dinner and live music. However, the volunteers constructed homemade booths that offered some of the same games, including the ring and coin tosses, and set up a bingo tent.
The bazaar was one of their two big summer fundraisers. They also staged a musical revue that involved everyone in town, though my own role was limited to walking up and down the aisles selling bags of popcorn and homemade fudge – something you would understand if you had ever heard me sing.
They were doing all this to raise enough money to buy the tanker truck we badly needed to accompany the town’s single fire engine, an open cab truck of venerable age that had passed through half the fire departments in New Hampshire before ending up in our little town.
Our Hampshire County fire departments have their own fundraising needs, including seeing that every volunteer they recruit gets formal training and professional turnout gear. Back in the day, no one talked about special gear for volunteers, but West Virginia requires it now.
Turnout gear for a firefighter can cost several thousand dollars and must be replaced every 10 years. Expensive, but their lives may depend on it.
Along with equipping their volunteers properly, most local departments are still making payments on their fire engines, even though they buy them secondhand.
(Today new fire engines cost from $250,000 to over a million dollars, an unthinkable expense for a small-town fire department.)
The money for all this has to come from somewhere. West Virginia distributes revenue from a surcharge on homeowners insurance to volunteer fire departments, but even when supplemented by the county levy, it is not nearly enough.
For the rest of us, this is good news. People complain about a lack of things to do in Hampshire County – but where would we be without fundraisers for our volunteer fire departments?
They sell barbecued chicken and raffle tickets and host gun bashes, and they organize more elaborate special events.
Levels does chicken and ham dinners, and a September drive-through dinner. Capon Springs holds smorgasbord dinners, and both Capon Springs and Augusta offer us bingo games.
The North River Valley Volunteer Fire Department had its Rio Fun Fair earlier this summer, and Springfield Valley held a Corn Festival in mid-July.
In December, the Romney fire department offers children breakfast with Santa.
They do this because they need the money – but also as a contribution to our community.
All they ask is for us to spend a little time turning out to support them, showing up at events like Capon Bridge’s Yard Party.
They offer us a good time (and their readiness to fight fires too) in return.
Sydney Maurer has lived or taught in 16 states (two in Brazil) and Washington, D.C. She now makes her home in Augusta.
