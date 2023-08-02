Sydney Maurer 2023

The oldest festival in Hampshire County will be celebrated this weekend – and no, it’s not the Peach Festival, a newcomer to our social scene that is only in its 10th year.

The Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department held its first annual Yard Party in 1954, the year the department was founded – predating even the Hampshire County Fair by a couple of years.

